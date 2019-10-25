7 Astrologically Compatible Celebrity Couples Who Are Matches Made In Heaven

Even if you don't totally buy into the whole "horoscopes" thing, the most astrologically skeptical person might still be able to recognize that some couples seem like they were made for each other. There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds scream "love" on the red carpet, and why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always seem so in-sync. It was written in the stars, folks. Astrologically compatible celebrity couples have a vibe that can't be denied.

While astrology isn't an actual science, zodiac signs can often help give you perspective into people's personalities, behaviors, and goals. A couple's individual zodiac signs can offer some insight into their relationship dynamic when studied as a unit. Some people can really gel together well because their zodiac sign complements their partner's. For example, maybe one person is an extrovert and exudes BDE, while the other partner is a bit more quiet and likes to observe before making their witty remark. It's an "opposites attract" situation, if you will. Those partnerships work out well because each partner can bring something different to the table, whether that's spontaneity, fearlessness, rationality, or simply chill.

Other times, couples are astrologically compatible because their signs share the same element, whether it's air, water, earth, or fire. Signs within the same element (like Taureans and and Capricorns, or Cancers and Pisceans) can feel like they're torn off the same vine, and TBH, they kind of are. Their similarities can feel universally designed. Below, seven celebrity couples whose star signs really shed some light on what astrological compatibility looks like.

1. Meghan Markle & Prince Harry WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born on Aug. 4, 1981, Meghan Markle is a Leo. Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, making him a Virgo. When it comes to relationships, Leos tend to draw their lovers in with their magnetic, passionate energy. Meghan is a quintessential Leo in that way — charming, beautiful, and can accomplish anything she puts her mind to. As a fire sign, Meghan probably brings the heat and excitement to her relationship with Harry. Prince Harry being a Virgo means he, like many Virgos, can be nitpicky and critical, but also super observant and appreciative of his partner's good qualities, too. Based on his zodiac sign, it's likely Harry has a low-key sexy side, with intelligence being one of his main turn-ons. It's safe to say that astrologically speaking, Meghan is an excellent fit.

2. Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are also astrologically compatible. Like Meghan and Harry, they're another Leo-Virgo couple. Sprouse is the Leo, born on Aug. 4, 1992, and Reinhart is the Virgo, born on Sept. 13, 1996. Where the public only gets royally curated bits and pieces of Meghan and Harry's life, Riverdale fans have gotten to know Reinhart and Sprouse through social media, video interviews, and cover stories. It's easy to see how Reinhart's Virgo-ness keeps Sprouse grounded, and how Sprouse's chaotic Leo energy helps Reinhart loosen up, making them a perfectly complementary match.

3. Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born on May 16, 1988, Behati Prinsloo is a Taurus. Adam Levine, on the other hand, is a Pisces who was born on March 18, 1979. Similar to Leos and Virgos, Taurus (an earth sign like Virgo) keeps their partner grounded. Prinsloo is hard-working, always on her grind as a Victoria's Secret model. Levine's sentimental lyrics with Maroon 5 make it clear he's an emotional Pisces. Both Taureans and Pisceans have pleasure-seeking personalities. Based on their zodiac signs, both Prinsloo and Levine are probably on the same page as far as indulging in experiences, food, sex, and art.

4. Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya, the rising queen of the Virgos, was born on Sept. 1, 1996. And it's not hard to tell that Zendaya is a Virgo by any means: hard-working, well-dressed, and a take-no-sh*t superstar. Zendaya's rumored bae, Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, seems like the perfect astrological match. Elordi was born on June 26, 1997, which makes him a Cancer. While Virgos might be a bit too harsh for a Cancer's taste sometimes, a Cancer could provide some softness and perspective to their earth-sign partner. Likewise, a Virgo could remind a Cancer to not sweat the small stuff and go with their gut.

5. Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Are you sick of double element couples yet? Hilary Duff and her boo, Matthew Koma, are both air signs. Duff's birth date, Sept. 28, 1987, makes her a Libra. Koma's June 2, 1987 birthday makes him a Gemini. Gemini-Libra couples typically work out well because Libras have a soft charm and Geminis have a loud charm. Whereas Libras are coy and beloved for their kindness, Geminis make friends with everyone due to their boisterous warmth. The two signs get on together just fine, and based on the stars (and their adorable IG feeds!) Duff and Koma are no exception.

6. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virgo-Scorpio couples make for intriguing matches. Individually, both signs have a reputation for being maddeningly secretive — a trait that unfortunately often makes them unlikeable to other signs. But together, Virgos and Scorpios can find a partner they trust to keep their secrets and be a ride-or-die for them. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a Virgo-Scorpio duo. Lively, a Virgo, was born Aug. 25, 1987. Reynolds, born on Oct. 23, 1976, is a Scorpio. Based on how much Reynolds absolutely gushes about Lively, it's clear he loves her deeply in the way that many Scorpios tend to love their partners.