Apart from the archetype of tall, brown men and/or athletes, we see that Kardashian's type is truly a water sign man. Pisces, like Scorpio, is a water sign. And Thompson's March 13, 1991 birth date drops him into Pisces season (which runs Feb. 18 — March 20).

So, like Odom and Montana, Thompson has the emotional depth and mystery that come with water signs. But Pisces in particular are deep thinkers, creative, and intuitive. They also have a tenderness about them that is missing from Scorpios, and this contributes to them being super devoted in bed. This is why Thompson is actually the best astrological fit for Kardashian: Pisces have the sweetness and sensitivity of a Cancer, but the sexual passion and dreaminess of a Scorpio.

It's probably why, apart from sheer Cancerian determination to make things work, Kardashian has held on so tightly to her relationship with Thompson. The story goes that Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq introduced the two in 2016. Shortly after, they were seen taking vacations together. In September 2017, news of Kardashian's pregnancy with Thompson's child broke. And you might remember how, right as Kardashian went into labor with her daughter True in April 2018, allegations of Thompson's cheating surfaced. This all came before the alleged Jordyn Woods drama of early 2019.

It's tough, because as a Cancer, Kardashian is soft at her core. It's probably extra tough to balance seeing the good in someone (as Cancers eternally do, especially for family) and confronting their terrible behavior, as well.

As it stands now, Kardashian is firm in her choice to not date any time soon. As a guest on the podcast Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, Kardashian said she's focused on giving her love to true. "I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even go on a date," Kardashian explained. After all that she's been through? Sounds healthy and very understandable! When Kardashian is ready to start dating again, though, here's hoping she finds another water sign (preferably a Pisces!) who can treat her like the Cancer queen she is.