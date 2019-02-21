She's witty, she's ruthless, and she's got a heart of gold. Who is she? Khloé Kardashian, of course, and the third sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is someone I will always be rooting for. Have you ever wondered what Khloé Kardashian's zodiac sign and birth chart have to say about her compassionate nature? Well, in true cosmic fashion, it captures her essence completely, so let's take a deeper look at where Kardashian is coming from.

Despite her hard-as-nails attitude and her ability to deliver a cutting remark at just the right moment (which I fully blame on her Virgo ascendant and Gemini moon), Kardashian has a core of sensitivity that you can't help but notice, no matter how tough she may seem. According to Astro-Charts, she was born on June 27, 1984 at 10:55 p.m. in Calabasas, California. This makes her a sweet, caring, protective, and moody Cancer. Symbolized by the crab, a Cancer is a total softie on the inside. They've also got claws to defend themselves against anyone who threatens them. However, once a Cancer has their claws on something, it's tough for them to let go, which explains exactly why Khloe does not give up on love easily.

She's intensely maternal and protective of her flock.

You see, Kardashian isn't just any ordinary Cancer. She has a Cancer stellium, which means that she harbors some seriously heavy Cancerian influence. In astrology, a stellium signifies three or more planets in the same zodiac sign or astrological house. Which brings me to my next point: Kardashian also has a stellium in the fourth house of home and family, which is Cancer's ruling house. This woman is a Cancer through and through, I'll tell you that much. Loving deeply and fiercely is intrinsic to her character and she treats all her close loved ones like family.

Her compassion and care is only emphasized by the fact that she has a Virgo ascendent (first impressions), which means that she's always trying to help. She's someone who's willing to work hard for those around her and is always aiming to serve. This also means that her chart ruler is Mercury (intellect) in Cancer in the 11th house of community. Does it get much more protective than that?

She's always willing to give love a second chance.

It's clear that Kardashian is someone who doesn't give up on love easily. She stood by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, so that she could help him through his life-threatening health issues toward the end of their rocky marriage. She even tried to work through her problems with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, amid several reports that he cheated on her. When Kardashian decides to love someone, she loves them all the way to the end of the world, and her birth chart reflects that.

She has both Jupiter (growth) and Neptune (sensitivity) in the fourth house of home and family. This shows that creating a solid circle of trust that is brimming with love and intimacy is more than central to her happiness. However, it also means that she might romanticize her idea of family and avoid looking at the ugly truth. This is emphasized by the fact that Uranus (instability) is also in her fourth house, which shows that forging security in her family life is no easy feat. I'd venture to say that trying to keep her family together, at all costs, is something she's familiar with.

However, she also wants to keep up with appearances.

However, there may be another reason why Kardashian has always tried to keep up a positive image of her family life despite everything the media is telling you. She has a stellium in the 10th house of social status which affects her sun (ego), moon (emotions), and Venus (love life). I bet the news that Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with lifelong family friend, Jordyn Woods, is beyond devastating to her. Watching her personal life fall apart in front of the whole world is probably something like watching all of her worst fears come true. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Fortunately, the whole world is on her side, as it's clear just how much love is in her heart and how much faith she puts in her family. That Cancerian energy radiates from her and it's what I adore about her.