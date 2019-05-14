TheEllenShow on YouTube

Kim K stopped by to The Ellen Show back in November 2018 to fill Ellen DeGeneres and viewers at home in on how Kanye West's foray into fatherhood and how the Kardashians were dealing with Tristan Thompson fall-out (circa April 2018, when reports of Tristan's cheating broke right before Khloé Kardashian went into labor). DeGeneres mentioned that Travis was on the show, saying, "I think everybody here was surprised how sweet he was." To which Kim just responded, "Yeah." and everyone laughed.

Realizing that the audience read her short response as shade, Kim elaborated and said, "Yeah, he's so sweet! I think sometimes when you have a persona or whatever, your image is out there. And when you get a chance to talk to someone, you really get to see what they're about."

Her protective big sister mode did kick this past December. YouTuber Christian Adam set the internet ablaze by leaking a picture of him dolled up as Travis — signature ripped jeans, blonde braids and all — making out with a woman on a balcony. He later bragged about it on social media and his YouTube channel.

Kim came in hot and tweeted, "I hate that I am bringing attention to this, but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis and Kylie, who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families, and is just so wrong!"