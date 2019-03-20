If there's anyone who's got a handle on Instagram, it's Miss Kylie Jenner. And if Jenner could teach a masterclass on the subject, her specialty would be the art of the perfect thirst-trap. A scroll down her page shows Jenner serving us hair (signature bombshell black, a cropped blonde pixie, her cotton-candy blue moment), body (corset dresses, satin gowns, cropped tracksuits), and face (always!) for days. Boyfriend Travis Scott flirted with Kylie Jenner on Instagram to show that, like the rest of us, he appreciates Jenner's mastery of the art of thirst-trapping art. Jenner stepped out on Mar. 19 in an outfit that was quintessentially her. She wore a see-through, white, body-con dress, with a lacy bra and G-string in her favorite lime green underneath. She completed her look with shrugged-off green windbreaker, a chain necklace, and a small black purse. Feminine, sexy street style to the max — who does it like King Kylie?

Love her or hate her, Jenner is in a league of her own when it comes to beauty, cosmetics and fashion. Shortly after she posted the photo, Scott swooped in and left a comment under his girlfriend's picture to let her know that she gives him those goosebumps every time. The nod was short but sweet: a single heart-eye emoji.

Scott's heart-warming comment comes after a few weeks of Scott going all in for Jenner. On Feb. 28, TMZ reported that Jenner accused Scott of cheating . A rep for Scott "strongly" denied cheating claims to E! News that same day. Jenner has not spoken publicly about the claims. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott about the reported cheating, but did not hear back in time for publication.

On Feb. 28, Scott cancelled the Buffalo, NY date of his ASTROWORLD tour (citing illness as the reason) and flew back to L.A. shortly after. TMZ reports that he went back to the west coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. That's where an argument ensued. Allegedly, in the aftermath of the Jordyn Woods scandal, Jenner went through her boyfriend's phone and found "something that she didn’t like" a source told People.

Since then, Scott "has been bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has" a source told E! News— and it shows. Scott deleted his Instagram for a bit, which could have something to do with what Jenner saw and didn't like on Scott's phone were some flirty Instagram DMs. He gave his "wifey" a shout-out during his Mar. 3 Madison Square Garden concert.

When Forbes published its feature on Jenner reaching billionaire status, Scott tweeted Forbes' photo of Jenner in a nude turtleneck, snakeskin suit, and nude pumps, captioned "QUEEN" on Mar. 5. And on Mar. 19, a court-side Scott wore a sweater with Kylie Jenner's face on it, in the most unequivocal show of support imaginable.

Because, if your man wears a sweater on your face on it — especially if in the prime spot for getting your pic snapped — how can you doubt that he's anything but all in for you? And yet, on the same day, People reported that Jenner is allegedly having a tough time trusting Scott while he's on his ASTROWORLD tour. “When he’s around, things are great with them,” a source told People. “But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.” The source continued:

Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him. He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.

Here's hoping that March was just a rough patch, and Scott and Jenner can get back on track soon.