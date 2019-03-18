Travis Scott is doing everything he can to prove to Kylie Jenner that his love is real, honest, and everlasting. And, believe it or not, he’s using a very unique sweater to do it. The 27-year-old rapper recently showed up to a Houston Rockets game wearing a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face on it, proving once and for all that Jenner is the only woman who has his heart. The photo of Travis Scott wearing a Kylie Jenner sweater is sweet and shows just how much Scott appreciates Jenner.

Scott recently attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets basketball game in his hometown of Houston where he sat courtside. And that only made his unique sweater all the more visible. In photos from the game, you can clearly see Scott wearing a black hoodie with Jenner’s photo plastered on the front of it. While it may seem like a strange display of appreciation from Scott, it actually comes at a time when he and Jenner are reportedly having some relationship trouble.

In recent weeks, following Jenner’s falling out with bestie Jordyn Woods, Jenner and Scott have reportedly been at odds. Not only is Jenner going through some rough times right now, but she reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her. Elite Daily previously reached out to Jenner and Scott’s teams regarding those rumors, but did not hear back at the time. Since news first hit that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, there have been reports that Scott has been doing everything he can to prove his love to Jenner.

A source told E! News on March 5 that Scott has been “bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has. For Travis to cancel a show and then delete his Instagram meant a lot to Kylie."

That source also claimed that Jenner felt more at ease seeing how Scott reacted to her accusations and how his behavior since has left a lasting impression.

"The way Travis has reacted definitely helped Kylie feel a little better and more confident,” the source said. "Kylie has had a very difficult and emotional last few weeks... She just doesn't know who she can trust."

So, things are iffy, at best, if recent reports are to be believed. By all accounts, though, it sounds like Scott is doing all he can to make Jenner feel more secure in the relationship and have more faith in his love for her. I suppose wearing a sweater with her face on it was just another way to make that happen. Here’s what that sweater looked like, by the way:

Bob Levey/Getty Images

To add to all this, TMZ is now reporting that Jenner and Scott "haven't had a chance to fully repair their relationship." Apparently, the two have only spoken to each other "in spurts" since their big blow out earlier in the month. Elite Daily reached out to Scott and Jenner’s teams regarding the report, but did not hear back.

All in all, it seems like Jenner and Scott have a lot of stuff to work through. With any luck, Jenner and Scott will be able to move past any trust issues they have and reinstate the loving relationship they had before all this went down.