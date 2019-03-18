This Reported Update About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Will Break Your Heart

As if potentially losing her best friend wasn't hard enough on its own, this reported update about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott goes to show that Jenner's romantic life might also be in trouble. According to a recent update from TMZ, the couple reportedly hasn't had a chance to mend their relationship following rumors of a "cheating scandal" earlier this month. And it's super upsetting.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott "haven't had a chance to fully repair their relationship" and that they've only been talking to each other "in spurts" since their fight. The publication said that, according to their sources, Jenner and Scott's relationship "isn't even close to what it used to be" and that Jenner has been plagued with "some serious trust issues" with Scott. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Apparently, the stars' busy work schedules reportedly haven't made the process of working through their potential issues any easier. According to TMZ, Jenner has been focusing on prepping for product launches for her cosmetics line and taking care of their daughter, Stormi, while Scott has been on tour. Needless to say, this hasn't left a lot of room in the schedule for the two to sit down and chat about their reported relationship issues.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you were too busy paying attention to the whole Jordyn Thompson/Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson drama, let me give you a little refresher on what's been going on in Jenner's love life. In early March, Jenner was reportedly also going through some drama of her own.

TMZ claimed that she had reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her after she came across some DMs he had reportedly sent other girls on Instagram.

“She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” a source told People, adding that, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

In response to Jenner's reported accusations, a rep for Scott denied the cheating claims to ET. The rapper also deleted Instagram altogether to reportedly prove how committed he really is to the mother of his child. TMZ reports that he also even gave her a shoutout on stage during a performance at Madison Square Garden just a couple of days following the fight.

Unfortunately, deleting his Instagram and giving her a shoutout at one of the world's most famous concert venues might not be enough to mend their bond.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sources tell TMZ that, for Scott, keeping their family together is a top priority. So much so that he was reportedly willing to cancel shows on his tour in order to figure things out with Jenner. But sources tell TMZ that Jenner reportedly encouraged him to keep touring so that he doesn't lose any sort of professional credibility. And, I mean, let's face it. When your billionaire girlfriend gives you business advice, you take it.

Despite all of the drama, sources tell TMZ that "the couple is confident they'll be able to work things out during Travis' long tour break next month." In the meantime, they'll be focusing on work.

One positive ray of hope? Jenner just posted a picture of herself cuddling their daughter Stormi Webster while decked out in Travis Scott merch a couple of days ago.

In the picture, Jenner is wearing Scott's Astroworld sweatpants, while their daughter sports an adorable little onesie with a storm cloud on it.

Jenner appropriately captioned the picture "baby girl," along with two black emoji hearts.

Here's to hoping the couple is able to move past this tumultuous time!