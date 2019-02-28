Best friends have always got your back, right? So why would Khloé Kardashian's friends be any different given her current situation? For those of you who have been living under a rock this past week and a half, Tristian Thompson was reportedly caught getting intimate with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party, which led to Kardashian reportedly dumping him as soon as she found out. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams regarding the cheating and breakup rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. And since the news was revealed, Kardashian's friends have also gotten involved and expressed exactly how they feel about the latest drama to affect the famous family. So what have they said? Here's a collection of Khloe Kardashian's friends' quotes about the Jordyn and Tristan drama.

Following a slew of social media comments and low-key unfollows from the worlds' most famous family, Khloe took to Hollywood Unlocked's official Instagram account to send a cryptic message in a post that revealed the initial scandal. Kardashian posted a bunch of shouting emojis, while her best friend Malika Haqq and the family's close friend Larsa Pippen also took to the same post to support their friend. Haqq commented in all caps, "STRONG FACTS," while Pippen commented, "Amen!!!"

The drama continued days later as Haqq had some choice words to share with Woods in a different post.

After TMZ reported that Woods claimed to have been "blackout drunk" during her alleged hookup with Tristian, she responded to a fan on Instagram who praised her support of Kardashian. Haqq shared, "I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior." Elite Daily reached out to Woods team for comment on the TMZ report and claims that Woods changed her reported story, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The interview that Haqq seems to be referring to in her comment is Wood's planned sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. Reportedly set to air on Friday, March 1, Wood's episode of the Facebook Watch series will likely see the model finally opening up and discussing what went down between her and Thompson. TMZ interestingly reported that Woods had previously signed a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits her from sharing information about the Kardashians after years of appearing on their show so it will be interesting to see how she goes about telling her side of the story.

"She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada," a source told People of the "ironclad" NDA. "She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family." Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment on reports that Woods signed an NDA, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

And after Woods teased her appearance on Red Table Talk through an Instagram Live video, Pippen commented on an Instagram post about Jordyn's appearance, sharing, "Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

If you're wondering where Kardashian stands in all this, she hasn't released any official statement on the matter, but she did like a pair of tweets about the scandal on her official Twitter account, before later unliking them both. One tweet that she liked read, "I really don't understand the point of this. There's no way she can justify what she did," while the other said, "She slept with Khloe's baby daddy, and they haven't even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!"

Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall have all unfollowed Thompson and Woods on Instagram, while Kylie unfollowed Tristian but still follows Woods. Similarly, Kardashian has unfollowed Woods but still follows Thompson on Instagram. What Woods will choose to tell the world on Friday remains to be seen but at least Kardashian has her loyal friends by her side to protect her if need be.