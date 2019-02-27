If you're looking to add even more drama to the Tristan Thomspon/Khloé Kardashian/Jordyn Woods saga, then today is your lucky day. There's been a ton of updates from some key players (read: the Kardashians), but now, Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq has something to say about the whole situation. Believe me when I say that Malika Haqq's comment about Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk interview is proof that she's standing by her bestie and delivers nothing but shade to Woods.

On Feb. 26, TMZ reported that Jordyn Woods will be appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk talk show on Friday, March 1, though it seems unclear what exactly she'll be revealing. (For those of you who might not know, the show is a Facebook web series that discusses heavy topics, where guests often open up and reveal a more private and personal side of themselves.) A source cited, however, that Smith is intending "to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloé," and that she wanted to give Woods a safe space to tell her side of the story, which is understandable.

That story, of course, has to do with the fact that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian reportedly broke up after Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Woods, which was reported by TMZ on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment at the time of the report but did not hear back.

TMZ's initial report cited that Thompson and Woods were spotted getting too close for comfort at a house party, where several witnesses told the publication that they were "all over each other," so yikes.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 25, TMZ claimed that, according to multiple sources, Woods was "blackout drunk" when hooking up with Thompson. But now, Khloé's friend Malika Haqq is calling Woods out, shading her for not holding herself accountable for her own actions.

Late on Feb. 26, Haqq shared a quote on Instagram that read, "The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself." When an Instagram user commended Haqq in the comments section for being open about her own mistakes and being there for her friend in her time of need, Haqq responded, writing,

I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.

Damn, Malika, tell us how you really feel.

Whether or not it seems like a good idea for Woods to go on television to explain her side of the story, it seems that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be tuning in to see what she has to say.

C'mon, Kim! No foreshadowing!

But remember that this won't be the first time Woods has spoken up since the cheating allegations came out. On Thursday, Feb. 21, Woods made an appearance at an event for the launch of her new fake eyelash collection, Eylur. During the event, she thanked everyone who came out to support her, noting that recently, things have "been real" for her. She said,

Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.

Oh, things are real, alright. Let's just wait and see what Woods ends up divulging on Red Table Talk. The episode airs on Friday, Mar. 1, and I have a feeling you're not going to want to miss it.