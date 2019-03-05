It's been a long couple of weeks, fam. The internet has been so caught up in the whirlwind that was the drama between Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods that we're only just now circling back to the rumors that Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner. His reps strongly denied the claims reported by TMZ on Feb. 28, but in the time since, the rapper deleted his Instagram. So why did Travis Scott delete his Instagram? According to reports, it was a show of loyalty to Kylie Jenner. Elite Daily reached out to Scott and Jenner's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The day before Jordyn Woods revealed her side of the cheating rumors surrounding her and Tristan Thompson on Red Table Talk last week, the internet nearly imploded when another Kardashian-Jenner cheating rumor came to light. TMZ reported that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott's teams for comment at the time, but didn't hear back. The couple is still together, but now, sources are starting to reveal the reported reasons why Jenner made this accusation.

On March 4, People reported that the stress from the Jordyn Woods drama prompted Jenner's accusation and following fight. Scott had canceled a concert in Buffalo, NY, due to a reported illness the same night these reports surfaced, but TMZ reported that the cancelation was due to this fight. Scott's reps denied these claims in a statement to E! News.

The source told People, “Kylie had a rough week. She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”

Cue the deleted Instagram. According to TMZ, Scott reportedly had some DMs that Jenner didn't like. The outlet reports that the DMs were "innocent flirting" and that Scott "didn't act on anything." He reportedly then deleted his Instagram to prove his loyalty to Jenner.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems to have worked, as the couple is still together.

And Scott gave a shoutout to his "wifey" at the end of his concert in New York City on Sunday, March 3. In a video obtained by TMZ, Scott is heard saying, "I love y'all, NYC. I love y'all. Thank you for coming to AstroWorld. Love you, wifey. We out." Elite Daily reached out to Scott's team for comment on the shoutout, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

TMZ on YouTube

TMZ claims that Jenner and Scott are still together, but things are tense. Honestly, it seems to me that Jenner might have projected some stress from her family/best friend drama onto her relationship, which is totally understandable. That's not to say that she didn't have reason to accuse Scott of cheating — I'm just saying we've all been in a place where we're super stressed about something, and we end up taking it out on someone who isn't involved in that stress.

If my best friend was wrapped up in a cheating scandal with the father of my sister's baby, I'd be stressed as hell too! Ky and Trav will probably work all of this out. And I'm sure his Instagram will return once that happens.