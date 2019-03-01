Jordyn Woods has come clean about her side of the allegations reporting that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with her. Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show, Woods denied that she hooked up with Thompson, also addressing her current status with the KarJenners. ICYMI, Jordyn Woods' quotes about Khloé Kardashian were super apologetic, but Kardashian doesn't seem very quick to believe her story.

This whole mess began in February when reports surfaced alleging that Thompson and Kardashian had broken up after Thompson was reportedly seen making out with Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF, at a house party on Sunday, Feb. 17. Woods later moved out of Jenner's home that week and turned to family friend Jada Pinkett Smith and her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk to speak her truth.

On March 1, Woods' conversation with Pinkett Smith hit the internet, and the model, 21, denied reports that she had hooked up with Thompson, a Cleveland Cavaliers player.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she said. " Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom...I was drunk... But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me...No passion, no nothing."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods also used the platform to express guilt about what she caused for Kardashian. In case you're really living under a rock, Thompson reportedly cheated on the 34-year-old with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. This has obviously been a rough year for her, and Woods emphasized that, telling Pinkett Smith:

I know I was trying to protect Khloé's heart. She doesn't deserve this either. People have even dehumanized her in this situation to where they can't feel for her, and it's not fair that she has to deal with this either. And the last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I'm no homewrecker, I would ever try to hurt someone's home, especially someone I love... I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth...I know I'm not the reason Khloé and Tristan are not together.

Oof. This story just gets more and more complex, but Woods' tearful apology definitely seemed heartfelt.

Shortly after the interview aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to slam Woods' perception. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods??" she tweeted. "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story."

Despite Woods affirming that she was not responsible for Thompson and Kardashian's breakup, Khloé clapped back. Her tweet directed at Woods read, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Woods acknowledged in the interview that she has spoken to Kardashian since the scandal broke and apologized over the phone and texts. "I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind, not for my image, not for my career," she told Pinkett Smith.

Seemingly implying that Woods' remark about speaking to her was false, Kardashian also addressed Thompson's involvement. In another tweet, she wrote, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY."

Obviously, the Red Table Talk segment hasn't entirely cleared the air between Woods and the KarJenners. We'll have to wait and see how this feud progresses in the next few days.