Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Astrological Compatibility Could Be Euphoric
Hey Euphoria fans, have you heard the news? Rue and Nate, er, I mean Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, may be dating IRL. While neither party has confirmed the romance, the two have been spotted together, first vacationing in Greece in August and again attending a movie while keeping a low profile on October 12 at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Both of which sound awfully romantic, which has fans speculating if they are coupled up. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Zendaya and Elordi and did not hear back in time for publication. So, of course, this all has me wondering about Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s astrological compatibility. Because if they aren’t talking, then the next best thing is to see what the stars have to say about how suited they are for one another.
Zendaya was born September 1 under the sign of Virgo and Elordi’s birthday is June 26, which makes him a Cancer. Now this is an interesting combination. Why? Because both signs want stability and a secure connection with a partner, and in one another they can find a truly ideal connection. First, though, they have a few obstacles to get over. Here’s why their compatibility is a total love match, if they can get over an early rough patch.
Virgo and Cancer Want The Same Things In A Relationship.
When it comes to matters of the heart, both Virgo and Cancer are on the same page. They want a partnership built on security and emotional connection. Both are signs that are open to settling down and creating a life with someone. They tend to avoid flings, preferring partners that want something real and lasting. In each other, they can find that kind of devotion and willingness to stick together through the good times and bad. This is why there is often such a strong foundation of trust in Virgo-Cancer partnerships.
They Can Bring Out The Best In One Another.
Ruled by the moon, Cancer has a deep connection to their emotions. What they feel they feel profoundly, which can be both a strength and a struggle in relationships. With the right partner who appreciates them giving their whole heart, it can create powerful bonds, but for signs that are less comfortable with overt emotion it can be too intense. Virgo, on the other hand, tends like most earth signs to take a much more rational approach, intellectualizing rather than allowing themselves to really feel things. While it might sound like that makes Cancer and Virgos opposites, they actually tend to create a beautiful balance, with Cancer helping Virgo to connect to their softer side, and Virgo grounds Cancer when they're too far into their feelings.
Where They Struggle.
A Virgo and Cancer partnership is full of potential. This is the kind of bond that could easily become a long-term, even lifelong connection. That is if they are able to avoid the pitfalls early on that can prevent the bond from properly forming. What it comes down to is that sensitive Cancers are not always able to weather critical Virgo. Ruled by Mercury, Virgo has the gift of communication. While this is definitely a strength, they can sometimes be a bit too forthcoming with their thoughts and constructive criticism. While it comes from a good place, Cancer is not always able to receive it in that spirit. Once Cancer drops their shell, it's all softness and vulnerability inside, so Virgos’s pointed words can easily wound. Which, in turn, puts Cancer on the defense and they begin lashing out. This can build walls between two people quickly, effectively ending what could have been.
Here’s the thing: One of the best ways to avoid that early stumbling block is to begin from a place of friendship, so that you can actually get to know one another before any romantic pressure and feelings, and vulnerabilities, are involved. Whether that’s by hanging out with mutual friends, or perhaps in the workplace, like a filming set, just saying. The point is, by getting to know one another, it allows for time to build trust so that when sensitive Cancer and critical Virgo butt heads, they can fall back on the foundation they’ve previously developed and move forward together.
While Zendaya and Elordi haven’t confirmed that there is anything romantic between them, the stars say if they do go that route, they have real potential to go all the way. Yep, I ship it.