Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Astrological Compatibility Could Be Euphoric

A Virgo and Cancer partnership is full of potential. This is the kind of bond that could easily become a long-term, even lifelong connection. That is if they are able to avoid the pitfalls early on that can prevent the bond from properly forming. What it comes down to is that sensitive Cancers are not always able to weather critical Virgo. Ruled by Mercury, Virgo has the gift of communication. While this is definitely a strength, they can sometimes be a bit too forthcoming with their thoughts and constructive criticism. While it comes from a good place, Cancer is not always able to receive it in that spirit. Once Cancer drops their shell, it's all softness and vulnerability inside, so Virgos’s pointed words can easily wound. Which, in turn, puts Cancer on the defense and they begin lashing out. This can build walls between two people quickly, effectively ending what could have been.

Here’s the thing: One of the best ways to avoid that early stumbling block is to begin from a place of friendship, so that you can actually get to know one another before any romantic pressure and feelings, and vulnerabilities, are involved. Whether that’s by hanging out with mutual friends, or perhaps in the workplace, like a filming set, just saying. The point is, by getting to know one another, it allows for time to build trust so that when sensitive Cancer and critical Virgo butt heads, they can fall back on the foundation they’ve previously developed and move forward together.

While Zendaya and Elordi haven’t confirmed that there is anything romantic between them, the stars say if they do go that route, they have real potential to go all the way. Yep, I ship it.