I've always had a thing for gingers, so of course, Prince Harry is right at the top of my celebrity crush list. I mean, hello? He's a hot, real-life Prince. Plus, watching his romance with Meghan Markle has been total relationship #goals. If there's one thing that always comes through from watching them, it's how in love they they are. Despite being one of the most public persons on the planet, Harry still manages to keep some things private. Which, while I think that's actually really healthy, doesn’t stop me from wondering what Prince Harry’s zodiac sign says about what he's really like as a partner.

Harry was born Sept. 15, 1984, which makes him a Virgo. If you know a bit about astrology, you may be thinking, uh oh! (I'm a Virgo, so trust me, I know.) But here’s the thing: Despite Virgo’s (somewhat deserved) reputation for being hard to please, they are actually really awesome partners. For one thing, when they connect with someone, it’s born out of respect and love — not just lust that will pass over time. (Sagittarius, I'm looking at you.) Nope, when a Virgo commits, it's the real deal. And that's just the beginning for what makes them secretly one of the best romantic partners in the zodiac. So, with that in mind, here’s what we can guess Harry may be like in a relationship based on his zodiac sign.

He's an observant partner. Giphy Intelligent and analytical, Virgos make for very observant partners. They focus their critical eyes on the people they care about most — which is actually a good thing! That's because it allows them to really stay in-tune with their partners and anticipate their needs. They are also highly empathetic, so they naturally pay close attention to body language and know when and how to be supportive — perhaps better than any other sign.

He's extremely trustworthy and loyal. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When a Virgo finds someone they care about and who actually meets their extremely high standards, you can bet they're going to be loyal and trustworthy. They know when the right one comes along. Also, their keen observation skills and the fact that they're ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, means they are also quick to recognize dishonesty in others — which is a huge turn-off for Virgo. This has honed their convictions to live with integrity, and this is especially true in their relationships. So, not only can you count on them to be honest (sometimes to a fault), you can also be sure they will have your back and be your most loyal supporter and defender.

He can be a little too critical. Giphy While being with a Virgo is great in many ways, their reputation for being critical is pretty true. What this can mean in some cases is that having a Virgo as a partner can feel awfully demanding, because they are both highly critical of others, but they are also just as hard on themselves. They believe in holding themselves and others to a very high standard, and are shy about communicating that. So, overly sensitive folks may have trouble with Virgo partners.

He has a secret, fiery, sexy side. Giphy If you were to make a list of the zodiac signs most associated with sex and passion, it's a fair bet that Virgo wouldn't top that list, but don't sleep on Virgo (do sleep with them!). They may be the sign of The Virgin but, don't get it twisted — Virgos all have a freaky side. Virgos are not afraid to experiment and explore some kinky adult activities — so long as they are mentally and emotionally connected to their partner. They are definitely a sign that prefers to have a committed sexual partnership in order to let their freak flag fly. As for what turns on a Virgo, well, this Mercury-ruled sign its all about humor and wit. They also appreciate dirty talk and sexy writing, so sexting is most definitely on the menu.