It's official: Hilary Duff has found the rhythm of love and feeling of sound. Duff and her man, Matthew Koma, just got engaged! And looking at Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's astrological compatibility, it looks like Duff will be waking up to the beat of her heart for a long, long time. Duff was born on Sept. 28, 1987, which makes her a Libra. The season of justice, harmony, and a love for all things beautiful runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. Koma's birth date, June 2, 1987, means he's a Gemini. The season for chaos and charm starts on May 21 and ends on June 21.

It's here that I'll add a disclaimer: I'm a Libra, currently dating a Gemini. And as one half of a Libra-Gemini couple, I can say that a partnership between the scales and the twins is a cosmically good (but sometimes challenging) match. Other famous Libra-Gemini couples include Halsey and G-Eazy, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — and that should kind of tell you everything you need to know about us. Libra-Gemini unions are fun, because they're a match between smart, adventurous, highly creative people. But they're also the perfect set-up for ego, image, and idiosyncratic needs to get in the way. With that being said, here's the freshly-brewed tea on Duff and Koma's astrological compatibility.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, you want to know what it's like getting romantically entangled with a Libra. Might I direct you to Duff's seminal, synth-filled bop "With Love?" Libras love love! So yes, even the sexy times would preferably be with love — or at least, extra care, tenderness, and attention! Libras also are very caring partners, and because of that, great listeners.

If a Libra's partner is listing off their likes and dislikes, then a Libra is taking notes for later — so they can come up with the perfect compromise for date night, apartment rules, or anything else they're deciding on together. The scales of justice strike again. So when Duff sings, "I don't mind you telling me what's been on your mind lately / I don't mind you speaking up. / I know sometimes I can be all wrapped up and into me / I can be in such a rush. / Just slow me down, / Slow me down. /Tell me tomorrow everything will be around?" It's peak Libra lover behavior!

And the same when Duff says, "I can take your honesty: / All your words weigh heavily, / Listening to you all the time. / I wanna be there for you, / the way you've been there for me. / Always help me walk the line." Which is the other thing about dating someone born under the scales: Libras also want reciprocity from their partner. They want someone who can hang when it comes to their love of aesthetics and rich inner life. This applies to lovers as well as the kind of friends Libras surround themselves with — and for sure, creative people tend to be drawn to Libras for that reason.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Which is why Duff dating another air sign like Koma — the other two air signs being Aquarius and Gemini — is a good move on her part. Air signs tend to be chatty and love analyzing art. They're also not shy about discussing their philosophies and their emotions. And they all generally like to have a good time.

Apart from the intellectual stuff, Geminis are here for nothing but good times. They're sociable signs that crave attention, and are the life-of-the-party, second only to Leos. Geminis are also quick-witted and definitely has a rebellious streak. Knowing that Koma is a Gemini, it's no surprise he's a musician who's collaborated with the artists that literally keep clubs, raves, and pre-games going globally: Zedd, Flux Pavilion, LMFAO, and Ellie Goulding.

This is an adventure-seeking sign, too, which makes sense given that Koma is a touring musician. (Libras share that taste for adventure, see: Duff's demand for a dance floor, a DJ, a record, forgetting what anyone says, and a getaway, tonight.) Geminis also have a hard time committing to relationships. Part of it is their reputation for being super flirty and loving attention, indiscriminately. The other part of it is, again, that wanderlust. Duff has cited timing as the reason why she and Koma have been on-again, off-again. As Duff told The Talk in 2017, "Third time's the charm!" But it wouldn't be surprising for any Gemini to hit a few blocks on the road to a committed romantic partnership or major "serious relationship" milestones.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between a Libra and Gemini, there's a constant exchange of creative energy. You'll forever catch them making museum dates, where they read every card and plaque, and will grab drinks after to unpack all the cool sh*t they saw. Since these two are both musicians, I wouldn't be out of character for Duff or Koma to have surprised the other with a song about their partner, written for an anniversary or birthday. They met working on Duff's album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., so probably!

Libra-Gemini couples can be tough sometimes. Because of both signs' nature, their partner will at one point will get annoyed with/feel like they've taken a backseat to their partner's creative endeavors. Other obstacles that a couple like Duff and Koma might face are the ones that come from being the leaders in their social circle. Conflicts will probably arise from the nuances of friendship dramas, the intricacies of social engagements, or either sign being too flirty for their partner's liking.

However, at the end of the day, their emotions and their values are so important to both signs: Libras with their affinity for justice, and Geminis with their affinity for wit and knowledge. If there were any signs that would make sure they're on the same page as their partner, as far as morals, social life, and opinions on art goes? It's going to be these two, without question.

It's why a Gemini and a Libra can break up and get back together a few times, and at the end of it, get married. Here's hoping that Duff and Koma honeymoon in London, Paris, maybe Tokyo — and keep on being the lovely, passionate air-sign couple to root for.