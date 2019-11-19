It's healthy to mourn the end of your relationship if you're feeling torn up about it. But when you're ready, it's important to pick yourself up, have your crew rally around you, find closure from your ex, and get on with your life. The breakup song based on your zodiac sign is for that golden moment when you're ready to close the chapter on toxic partners, romantic unions that no longer serve you, or situationships that have been leaving you feeling unsatisfied.

Whether you're a Pisces who felt stifled by an ex, a Taurus who wants security in their relationship, or a Virgo who feels wounded by their partner's behavior, there's probably a breakup anthem that aptly captures how you feel. The following songs are all performed by artists who are quintessentially examples of their zodiac sign. Because honestly, who can better speak to the Virgo experience than Queen Bey herself? Who's more of a starry-eyed Libra than Halsey? What gets more Cancer than Ariana Grande immortalizing her lover in Sweetener and detailing her breakup in thank u, next? Here are 12 anthems — one for each of the 12 zodiac signs — that can help you express exactly how you're feeling post-breakup.

Sagittarius: "I Forgot That You Existed" by Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Taylor Swift's "I Forgot That You Existed" is one of the catchiest and most relatable songs on Lover. It's also very indicative of a Sag's experience in love. (Sag season runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21, and Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989.) At first, the title seems like stereotypical Sagittarian pettiness. But a closer listen shows that Swift is genuinely relieved to be done with her ex. I forgot that you existed / And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't / And it was so nice / So peaceful and quiet She has blessedly forgotten about her ex's existence and the breakup no longer weighs on her. She finally has the freedom that every Sagittarius craves and deserves.

Aquarius: "motherlove" by Bea Miller BeaMillerVEVO on YouTube Aquarians are known for their individualism and low BS tolerance, and Bea Miller, born Feb. 7, 1999, is no exception. In the chorus of "motherlove," Miller cuts off her ex in the most blistering way. Don't call me just because you have nobody else / You're desperate and full of sh*t, boy, I can tell / Don't call me just because you have nobody else /I'd rather lay in bed and motherlove myself To all the recently single folks born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, this one's for you.

Pisces: "Consideration" ft. SZA by Rihanna Rihanna - Topic on YouTube Born between Feb. 19 and March 20, Pisceans are intuitive, passionate, and free-spirited. Rihanna, who was born on Feb. 20, 1988, embodies fed-up Pisces to a tee in "Consideration" ft. SZA: I got to do things my own way darling / Will you ever let me / Will you ever respect me? No / Do things my own way darling / You should just let me / Why you ain't ever let me grow? "Consideration" is a breakup anthem that motivates Pisceans to revel in their desire for freedom, space, emotional stimulation, and finally, to find a lover who can appreciate them for who they are.

Aries: "Boys Ain't Sh*t" by SAYGRACE OfficialGraceVEVO on YouTube In "Boys Ain't Sh*t," SAYGRACE lets it rip. These boys ain't sh*t / I'm not here for it / If you want me, act like it, act like it / These boys get p*ssed' / Cause I won't stand for it / If you want the sweet life then act like it SAYGRACE, who was born April 8, 1997, is a quintessential Aries: blunt, bold, and unafraid to give her opinion. (Aries season runs from March 21 to April 19.) If you're an Aries who recently broke up with a f*ckboy/f*ckgirl, then "Boys Ain't Sh*t" is the bouncy breakup anthem for you. Reinforcing the idea that f*ckboy is a gender-neutral term, SAYGRACE's video for the song features gender-bent and queer couples at a middle school dance looking adorable and causing a ruckus.

Taurus: "Too Deep" by Kehlani Kehlani on YouTube Taureans, aka those born between April 21 and May 21, crave security and stability in their relationships. It should come as no surprise that on-again, off-again relationships, especially for a Taurus like Kehlani (born April 24, 1995), are frustrating AF. In all three verses of "Too Deep," Kehlani rapid-fire lists all the aggravations of a back-and-forth situationship that's stressing her out, including: Too many steps, too many levels / Too many laps, too many hurdles / You don't wanna get hurt by me / I don't wanna be a crutch for ya / Too "insane," too irritated / Too insufficient, too inconsistent / You just wanna talk, I don't wanna listen / Now I wanna talk, you don't wanna listen But every time, she comes to the conclusion that this situation is getting "too deep." If you're a Taurus who's had it with a "will we or won't we?" relationship, jam out to this song.

Gemini: "On Your Own" by Jorja Smith JorjaSmithVEVO on YouTube Symbolized by the twins, friendly, sociable Geminis, born between May 21 and June 20, have a duality to them. They're as bold and brash as they are emotional and sensitive. Jorja Smith, who was born on June 11, 1997, exhibits peak, post-breakup Gemini behavior in "On Your Own." In the pre-chorus, Jorja sings: Said you're tired of my problem 'cause I like to big talk / Yeah, I'm tired of being hushed now / I'm all done talking to ya / One last thing for ya And then she sings about how her ex is on their own tonight. It's the ideal Gemini breakup bop for two reasons: First, if a Gemini is done talking, you know you've messed up. Second, a Gemini saying "you're on your own" is a sick burn, because a people-loving Gemini couldn't imagine anything worse than being on their own.

Cancer: "fake smile" by Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Born on June 26, 1993, Ariana Grande carries the torch for sensitive Cancers everywhere. (The season of the crab runs from June 21 to July 22.) "fake smile" shows just what Cancer's breaking point after a romantic split looks like. Grande sings: If I'm hurt, I ain't gon' lie about it / Arms crossed with the attitude, lips pouted / If I'm mad, I ain't gon' lie about it / Neck roll with the attitude She also sings about needing her friends to walk her to the car and how she doesn't want to fake a smile anymore. Grande knows that Cancers need to just feel what they're feeling before they move on — hence, all of thank u, next.

Leo: "High Horse" by Kacey Musgraves KaceyMusgravesVEVO on YouTube If you're recently single and were born between July 23 and Aug. 22. Kacey Musgraves' "High Horse" needs to be in your rotation. In "High Horse," Musgraves throws shade at someone who's cocky and exhausting to be around. And I think we've seen enough, seen enough / To know that you ain't ever gonna come down/ So, why don't you giddy up, giddy up/ And ride straight out of this town/ You and your high horse/ You and your high horse The way that Musgraves, born on Aug. 21, 1988, drags the hell out of this person is super on-brand for a Leo — especially if they're so over their ex. So is Musgraves' dramatic, campy video that's equal parts yee-haw and classic, over-the-top Leo glam.

Virgo: "Don't Hurt Yourself" by Beyoncé Soul Central TV on YouTube While Beyoncé did resolve her issues with Jay-Z, "Don't Hurt Yourself" is peak romantically-crossed Virgo. It's slow, deliberate, full of rage, and scathing in such a precise, earth-sign way. I am the dragon breathing fire/ Beautiful mane, I'm the lion / Beautiful man, I know you're lying / I am not broken, I'm not crying, I'm not crying When Virgos, born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, are done with their partner's BS, they'll try to keep their composure like Beyoncé (born Sep. 4, 1981) does in the beginning of the song. But once they're angered, Virgos absolutely won't hold back.

Libra: "Graveyard" by Halsey HalseyVEVO on YouTube "Graveyard" by Halsey is full of typical, post-breakup Libra sentiments. (Halsey was born on Sept. 29, 1994. Libra season runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22.) The song is beautiful and introspective, and is about endlessly following a dangerous relationship. They say I may be making a mistake / I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far / I know when you go down all your darkest roads/ I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard Also in typical Libra fashion, Halsey speaks to how tumultuous relationships aren't necessarily cause for despair. Instead, they can be opportunities for clarity in healing. The video symbolizes this perfectly. The rollercoaster romance, signified by the whirlwind of an amusement park date, changes abruptly into the cold, stark, light of day. For Libras about to break up with their partners, or who recently have, "Graveyard" beautifully depicts the wake-up call that comes with the experience.

Scorpio: "Supercut" by Lorde LordeVEVO on YouTube Lorde's entire Melodrama album is about the decline of a relationship, the post-breakup rebirth, and ultimately, the healing process. "Supercut," in particular, shows what's running through sentimental, heartbroken Scorpio's head as a relationship comes to an end. (Lorde was born Nov. 7, 1996, and Scorpio season is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) In "Supercut," Lorde describes that rush, singing: In my head, I play a supercut of us / All the magic we gave off / All the love we had and lost / And in my head / The visions never stop / These ribbons wrap me up / But when I reach for you / There's just a supercut Lorde's VEVO performance in a ghostly gown, backed by a choir, surrounded by candles in the dark also feels like a post-breakup eulogy that's appropriate for a dark, deep-feeling Scorpio.