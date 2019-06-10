I have a confession, and it's that I'm constantly researching celebrity charts as if I actually knew these stars personally. And in the case of Halsey, I couldn't help myself, given her recent Joan Jett-mullet look and angry-girl music track by the title of "Nightmare." Halsey's astrology chart has everything to do with her latest artistry, and it's because she's in the midst of a powerful transformation, both emotionally and spiritually.

If there's one thing I've noticed about musicians it's that they'll literally morph into the aesthetic of their latest record, almost as if they're mirroring the essence of the artwork itself. I personally find it fascinating since I love seeing art come to life. I guess it's like the Oscar Wilde quote says, "life imitates art far more than art imitates life." Halsey's whole vibe perfectly epitomizes this quote, and if you've kept up with her music, you've probably noticed a complete change in her since her last album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Her evolution — from that release to now — is what makes her a true artist, and her chart reveals so much more about where she's headed next.

A Closer Look At Halsey's Astrology Chart

When I first looked at Halsey's chart via AstroTheme.com, I instantly gasped and thought she had a lot of Scorpio in her. The Libra songstress was born with six placements in the sign of the stinger: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Pluto, North Node, and her ascendant. That in and of itself speaks volumes, especially in regard to her intense rebirths and transformation. Scorpio is constantly regenerating itself and every time it's reborn, it rises from the ashes like a phoenix.

Halsey's a Libra, which makes Venus her planet of rulership. But with her natal Venus and Pluto in smoldering Scorpio, her usually balanced Libra scales pretty much disappear. The 24-year-old singer was also born with a moon-Mars conjunction in hypersensitive Cancer, which emphasizes her intuitive nature. And with an opposition to Uranus-Neptune, chances are, her instincts come through like flashes of lightning. But given that the moon is a symbol of home and nurture, this could mean Halsey's upbringing was both volatile and unstable.

This doesn't surprise me, as the ascendant (rising sign) typically sets the tone for the entire birth chart. And with cathartic Scorpio on the eastern horizon, it's safe to say Halsey has experienced a number of profound changes throughout her lifetime. Scorpio is also deeply private, which is why Halsey has a natural poker face. And while no one can truly ever have any clear idea what their fave celebs are going through personally, someone with this much Scorpio would never give themselves away — not even a little bit.

Halsey's Going Through A Powerful Phase

When I looked at Halsey's current astrological transits, I realized there are several factors highlighting her movements through yet another deep metamorphosis. Pluto, Lord of the Underworld (her chart ruler) is currently conjunct (sitting close) her natal Uranus (planet of rebellion and unexpected changes) via her third house of cognitive functioning and thought process. It's also opposing her moon-Mars conjunction, which in turn, affects her actions and emotional state of being.

So aside from experiencing an intense rebirth in regard to her communication style, which naturally reflects onto Halsey's song lyrics, this area of Halsey's chart has everything to do with her exchanges, thoughts, and visions. Pluto intensifies, transforms, and brings all that's hidden beneath the surface to the forefront, while Uranus revolutionizes and provides innovative insight. Again, it's no wonder Halsey is in the midst of a powerful breakthrough in her musical career.

On a recent interview with Zane Lowe via Beats 1 Radio, Halsey spoke about her single "Without Me," aka the first masterpiece of her latest musical era, and how it's "the most raw thing she's ever made." And to take it one step deeper, dreamy Neptune, planet of creativity, illusions, and the universal realm, is currently opposing Halsey's natal Chiron, our biggest childhood wound. And with enchanting Neptune directly opposing this celestial entity, Halsey is given the opportunity to heal and make art through the lens of her own suffering.

There are so many more aspects that showcase Halsey's latest musical catharsis, but I'll leave you with this: According to that same interview with Beats 1 Radio, Halsey's third studio album is set to release before her 24th birthday in September. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what's coming.