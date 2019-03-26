It seems like Halsey fans have been waiting forever to get some new music. And they might actually get it soon! Will Halsey drop an album in 2019? According to her latest tweets, she definitely will! Halsey took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 26 to tweet all about her new album and she gave away lots of juice details!

“I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories,” Halsey tweeted early Tuesday morning. “For touring and traveling with your friends. for events and pop ups and meeting new people. for music video screenshots. for group chats and late night. thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”

The album she’s currently working on is her first since 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, so it’s a highly anticipated project for sure. Needless to say, Halsey is focused on the craft of it all and trying to do everything just right. One thing she’s very conscious about as she moves forward with this album is writing songs that honor her innermost self.

“Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself,” she continued. “In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself. I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one.”

Fans are so excited for the new album that they’re already asking Halsey when it’s coming. She confirmed it’ll be out this year!

So, from all those tweets about new music, fans can gather that Halsey’s upcoming album is going to be both true to Halsey’s heart and loud enough for the world to hear. It sounds amazing already! And if Halsey’s other work is anything to go by, then this new album is definitely going to hit everyone right in the gut and make them feel everything she’s singing about. That’s just Halsey’s way. It’s what also makes her a great artist.

Another thing that makes her so amazing is her utter dedication to her fans. Just before tweeting about her upcoming album, Halsey tweeted about how grateful she is to have such loving fans.

“Dearest universe,” she wrote. “Please forgive me and have patience with me in moments I have ever been ungrateful. that thread of all your halsey tattoos really moved me in such a massive way. huge waves of emotion and gratitude right now. thank you for choosing me. 🌻”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey is obviously someone who keeps her fans top of mind and I’m sure this new album is no exception. While not much is known about the album so far, I feel like fans can already start making assumptions about what’s going to be on it. Like, there’s every possibility that a collaboration with Halsey’s rumored new boyfriend YungBlud will be included. And I’d bet anything that there’ll be a couple of songs about loss and letting go on the album. Halsey’s been through quite a few ups and downs over the past year, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she wrote about them.

In any case, it sounds like this new album is going to be a really personal one. I'm sure Halsey fans everywhere are anxious to hear it!