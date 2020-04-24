Say what you want about dating apps, but whether you're on them for an ego boost or you're looking for a long-term lover, one of the best things about them is that they serve many purposes. Logging on in search of a modern-day meet-cute is just as feasible as re-downloading them when sexual frustration takes the wheel. So if raunchy daydreams are to blame for your right swipes, you'll need some flirty dating app messages to send when you want to sext.

There's zero shame in the sexting game. All that matters is that you're comfortable with the dirty talk or nudes you're exchanging, and that you and your match are on the same horny page. If you've both expressed enthusiastic consent to sext, the why not put your foot on the gas?

Here are 26 messages you can send — besides, of course, "How do you feel about sexting?" — when horniness is in your driver's seat.

1. TBH, you're really hot and I can't stop thinking about kissing you.

2. What's your go-to sext?

3. Are you more of a vanilla person or...?

4. Do you have any kinks?

5. I really wish we were making out right now.

6. Can I be really forward?

7. Do you want to know why I'm really wet / hard right now?

8. Is it too early to ask if you're into dirty talk?

9. What kind of porn are you into?

10. Send me a pic of where I should be kissing you right now.

11. What's your biggest sexual fantasy?

12. How do you feel about sex toys?

13. What would you want me to do with you if I were with you right now?

14. Have you ever had a threesome?

15. I'm kind of horny right now. Do you want to help me out?

16. TBH, I need you badly right now.

17. I keep thinking about what you taste like.

18. Do you want your sexy surprise now or later?

19. I had a really interesting dream last night. Do you want to hear about it?

20. I wish you were here right now, and not just for cuddling.

21. What makes you come every time?

22. Not going to lie, I'm so turned on thinking about what I want to do with you later.

23. Do you want to see the new sex toy I just bought?

24. Just want to let you know I'm horny at work right now and it's your fault.

25. Real talk, have you ever gotten off thinking about me?

26. Getting you off this app isn't the only way I want to get you off.

Whether you're testing the sexy waters or revving up your ongoing conversation, send these messages as a little foreplay for a super hot sexting session.