Timothée Chalamet is back on the market, y'all. Soon after the May issue of British Vogue described Chalamet as "currently single," a source for Us Weekly reportedly confirmed that the actor and his rumored girlfriend of one year, Lily-Rose Depp, have decided to split. Something tells me single Timmy will have exactly zero issues finding a new boo, but if he's looking for assistance, I'm happy to offer it — and no, I don't mean I'll take him out myself. (Unless he's interested...) Since he's a Capricorn, the zodiac signs most compatible with Timothée Chalamet are Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio, so he'll likely have the best luck with someone born under one of these signs.

Chalamet was born on Dec. 27, which makes him one of the most serious, hardworking, and honest signs of the zodiac. Capricorns are all about getting that bread, getting to bed early, and getting the best return on their investments, and Chalamet seems to me like the ultimate Cap. For instance, when asked about his career aspirations by Interview Magazine in 2017, Chalamet replied, "I want to attack and to lead my life with vigor," and that's the most Capricorn thing I've ever heard. Here's why Taureans, Virgos, and Scorpios can hang with a Cap.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images A Taurus-Capricorn relationship is a force to be reckoned with. While this pairing definitely isn't the most exciting combo in the zodiac, these earth signs tend to form a rock solid partnership together, mostly because they're like two peas in a pod. Both signs love routine, security, and organization, so anything described as "impromptu" is kind of their nightmare. These two also have a reputation as old-school romantics, so wining and dining is totally their jam. A Cap may disapprove of how much money their Taurus boo spends on manicures, but despite their small differences, Taureans and Caps usually make top-notch partners.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Just like Taurus, Virgo is a fellow earth sign with a passion for planning ahead. Again, Virgo-Capricorn relationships aren't exactly a constant party, but that's precisely the way they like it. These signs both have a reputation for being practical and analytical, so a Virgo and a Cap almost always see eye-to-eye. When these two get together, they also tend to respect and appreciate each other's work, schedule, and routine, which is something few (if any) signs would understand. As they're both pretty reserved, a Virgo and Capricorn partnership is hard to get off the ground, but once they do, these two may just find a soulmate in each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Scorpio and Capricorn may not be as expected a match, seeing as Scorpio is a water sign, but these two actually make pretty agreeable lovers. For Scorpios, trust is imperative, and Caps are arguably the most trustworthy people out there. Though Scorpios tend to be a bit cagey, a Capricorn's directness and honestly may persuade their Scorpio partner to be more forthcoming themselves. In return, a Scorpio's passion may just crack a Cap's hard shell. Both signs are introverts by nature, and they're sure to give each other plenty of much-needed space. These two are also on a constant quest for greatness, and together, they can achieve amazing things.