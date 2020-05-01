Potentially unpopular opinion: Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were pretty cute together, aside from that chaotic makeout sesh they had on a yacht in Capri. (TBH, those pics have taken up permanent residence in my brain.) Sadly, the two have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. Soon after the May issue of British Vogue described Chalamet as "currently single," a source for Us Weekly reportedly confirmed the breakup. It's unclear why the couple split, but I can't help but suspect that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp's zodiac signs had something to do with it. Sorry, Limothée shippers, but — astrologically speaking — these two are far from an ideal match. In fact, a Gemini-Capricorn pairing may just be one of the worst.

Chalamet was born on Dec. 27, making him a no-nonsense Capricorn. Depp's birthday falls on May 27, which makes her a fun-loving Gemini. Unfortunately for them, the way in which a Gemini and a Capricorn approach the world couldn't be more different. While a Capricorn places high value on rules and order, a Gemini has no problem cutting corners. Caps are also stubborn and reserved, while Geminis are accommodating and boisterous. It's pretty inevitable that, eventually, a Capricorn's rigidity will seriously annoy a fickle and feisty Gemini.

Caps tend to be people of few words, and that definitely seems to be the case with Chalamet. While chatty Geminis rarely stop talking, Capricorns are far more likely to give one-word answers than deliver monologues. A perfect example of this dynamic: While discussing The King with Vogue Australia in Oct. 2019, Depp couldn't say enough good things about her costar. "Timothée brings an emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying. That's his gift," she gushed. "He's so immensely talented, and I feel like nobody could have taken on the role like he did." A month later, while chatting with USA Today, Chalamet called his experience working with Depp "awesome" in return. Womp womp.

Another big difference between Caps and Gems: Capricorns crave stability and predictability, whereas Capricorns are all about spontaneity. During a 2015 interview with Vice, Depp admitted that she has big Gem energy, and when asked about her long-term plans in the entertainment industry, she simply shrugged. "I'm a Gemini, very spontaneous," she said. "For now, I'm having fun doing it. We'll see what happens later." Chalamet has just a slightly different approach, and when asked a similar question by Interview Magazine in 2017, he replied, "I want to attack and to lead my life with vigor." Spoken like a true Capricorn.

Even the traits these two signs share don't help matters much. Both signs are majorly energetic, but they tend to apply themselves in very different ways: Caps throw themselves into work, and Gems pursue adventure and fun. This earth sign and air sign have a reputation for being somewhat emotionally unavailable as well, and when you combine two unemotional signs, you get... well, pretty much nothing. Chalamet and Depp certainly seemed to have a lot of passion when they were swapping spit on the deck of that yacht, but when Geminis and Capricorns get together, there's rarely a spark. Sorry, Timmy and Lily. Please know that I was rooting for you guys, even if the stars weren't.