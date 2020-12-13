Everything changes and nothing ever stays the same for long. After all, if nothing ever changed, you would remain stagnant and locked in place; feeling incapable of embracing growth. It's the moments when you're shoved out of your comfort zone and forced to adapt as the changes settle in place that you learn the most about yourself and what you're capable of. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best December 2020 solar eclipse — Aries, Leo, Libra, or Aquarius — change is headed your way, and if you're lucky, it might just be the good kind of change.

In astrology, a solar eclipse is more than just the mind-blowing phenomenon of watching a shadow obscure the sun's light. It also represents a startling new beginning. They always take place on the day of the new moon — the phase of the lunar cycle that represents release and renewal — and you can think of a solar eclipse as a highly charged and intensified new moon. In fact, it might even have the power of ten new moons.

This particular solar eclipse is a continuation of the eclipse season you're currently in the middle of; the one that began on Nov. 30 with a lunar eclipse in Gemini. This means you've probably been noticing some of these changes, whether you're feeling them internally or observing them externally, and this transformational energy will spike on Dec. 14 at 11:16 a.m. EST, when the solar eclipse takes place in Gemini's opposite sign, Sagittarius.

During this time, unexpected occurrences may take place, putting you in a position you were never planning for. Trust in the process, because if there's one thing that's true about eclipse season, it's that everything is happening for a reason that will make sense later.

Aries: You're Seeing Your Reality In A Different Light

This solar eclipse may unfold as a perspective shift for you. Perhaps you've been focusing too much on one detail instead of considering the entire picture. Maybe you've been clinging onto a limiting belief about the world and growing more enlightened. It may be time get out of your neighborhood, step away from everything you thought you knew, and embark on an adventure. There's so much left to learn and so little time to learn it. Take advantage of this moment.

Leo: You're Falling In Love With Something Beautiful

Do you feel in love? Not just with the person you have your heart set on, but do you feel in love with life? This solar eclipse is encouraging you to tap into whatever gives you that passionate, ardent feeling of being wholly infatuated with an idea. However, it's also encouraging you to reassess the way you deal with passion. Do you let it consume you before it fizzles out? Do you let yourself fall in love every day through creativity and self-expression? Discover what works for you.

Libra: You're Learning How To Harness Your Thoughts

Your mind is the place where everything begins and everything ends. This solar eclipse is asking you to take a look at your thought patterns and the information you choose to absorb and express. It's a beautiful time to learn new things, speak your mind, and reassess the way you think. This solar eclipse is also teaching you how to adapt to new situations in a way you never have before, tapping into your multitasking abilities.

Aquarius: You're Focusing On Your Social Affiliations

The people you connect and spend time with have such an impact on who you are, how you see yourself, and where you're headed. The communities you immerse yourself in can either change who you are or support you as you go after your hopes and dreams. Now's the time to start thinking about whether the people you're spending time around truly have you best interests, as this solar eclipse is positioning you to embrace a community that is right for you.