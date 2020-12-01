Eclipse season is here, and December's astro-weather is practically enveloped in its supercharged energies. To think we're about to say farewell to one of the most tumultuous years in history feels incredibly liberating, but December 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Taurus and Virgo. However, though the celestial events happening all month long will affect these zodiac signs more than most, there's still plenty of intensity to go around.

Everyone has an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) somewhere in their birth chart, which means these are the areas of life where you're bound to experience the most tension in December. However, looking on the bright side of things, tension and friction create breakthroughs, so do what you need to do to evolve and thrive. In the meantime, while attempting to come down from the lunar eclipse in Gemini that took place on Nov. 30, collective energies will begin building toward the new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius that occur on Dec. 14, so hang tight. This is just the beginning.

If you're wondering how the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse series will affect you personally, take a second to reflect on the events that took place during the first of this eclipse series back in June 2020. Similar themes will continue to resurface for the remainder of the year, and all throughout 2021. Also known as the "axis of knowledge," this is an opportunity for you to revisit the information (Gemini) you've acquired, together with everything you've been able to experience (Sagittarius).

Mercury-ruled Gemini is a representation of the mind, cognitive functioning, communication, data, details, and hard facts. Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, on the other hand, is symbolic of expansion, education, faith, and higher learning. Both of these zodiac archetypes have one thing in common, and it's their innate instinct to acquire knowledge. Speaking of communication, on Dec. 1, the messenger god (Mercury) will join the sun in Sagittarius, followed by luscious Venus shortly after on Dec. 15. More importantly, with the sun, Mercury, and Venus in Sagittarius, we are driven by the desire to expand, and discover truths.

Here's why December could be more challenging than usual for Taurus and Virgo:

Taurus: You're Being Challenged To Confront Your Burdens, Fears, And Shadows

Hold your head up high, Taurus. Despite being ruled by harmony-seeking Venus, it's not always going to be butterflies and sprinkles, so pull yourself together. Besides, with the sun, Mercury, and Venus highlighting your erotic eighth house of intimacy, joint ventures, and transformation, you're being challenged to take a closer look at the value of your energetic exchanges, and financial mergers. The same goes for your sex life, but more importantly, it's the season of your annual metamorphosis. The good new is, you've been through this plenty of times, so you'll be ready to for it.

Virgo: You're Going Inward, And Rebuilding Your Foundation From The Ground Up

When you think of the words happiness and security, what's the first thing that comes to mind, Virgo? December highlights everything from your emotional foundations to your sense of security, while encouraging you to create a sanctuary within yourself. What are you afraid of? With the sun, Mercury, and Venus lighting up your domestic sector, you're being given the chance to make yourself at home, both within yourself and your living space. Who knows, you might even decide to spruce up the place, or perhaps relocate entirely. Themes revolving around your personal and professional life will be top of mind this month, so feel free to get a head start on finding the work vs. life balance you seek and deserve.