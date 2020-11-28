If you're new to astrology, you might think that Mercury retrograde is the worst possible thing that can happen. However, you'd be gravely mistaken. While there are an endless amount of challenging things that can happen in astrology, few are as intense as the abrupt and transformative nature of an eclipse. Taking place every six months, a series of eclipses has the power to rearrange your life in a major way. It might even take you by complete surprise. Luckily, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best November 2020 lunar eclipse — Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — chances are, you won't feel the effects of this eclipse as strongly.

The upcoming lunar eclipse lands in Gemini and takes place on Nov. 30 at 4:29 a.m. EST. Activating the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, this lunar eclipse could rapidly rearrange your perspective, transform the way you communicate, and reveal the truth that lies beneath the surface. It might even kickstart a journey that could only be described as an adventure, so watch out for beautiful opportunities to see and experience the world in a brand-new way.

However, it might be strange to say any of the following zodiac signs will have the "best" lunar eclipse. After all, a lunar eclipse can evoke an earthquake of change in your life, encouraging you to let go of what has brought you comfort and prevented your growth as you quickly embrace a new normal. It may feel uncomfortable, but in the end, you'll know it was worth it.

Aries: You're Learning How To Harness The Power Of Your Voice

Take a closer look at the way you communicate your thoughts and listen to those who are speaking. Reflect on the information you choose to learn about and consider the accuracy of these details. This lunar eclipse will have a profound impact on your mind and the way you use it. It will also inspire you to articulate your words with integrity and speak up when you have something to say. Don't let your voice be drowned out by other noises.

Leo: You're Letting Go Of Social Circles That No Longer Suit You

The people you choose to interact with and associate with have more of an impact on the person you are than you may realize. You pick up habits from these people, you tend to see the world in a similar way that they do, and whether consciously or not, you alter yourself to fit into the group as a whole. It's time to think about whether it's time to let go of a community or group of friends and find likeminded people who suit the person you're becoming. Don't be afraid of being alone.

Libra: You're Embarking On A Different Kind Of Adventure

This lunar eclipse could spark a light that takes fire. It might be the start of a journey that takes you somewhere you were never expecting to go. It could be time to travel someplace new or commit to a program of higher learning. Whatever it is, this journey is forcing you to look at the world through new eyes. It's showing you a perspective you might never have considered before. Let go of closed-minded thinking and consider all sides of the story.

Aquarius: You're Falling In Love With Something New

This lunar eclipse might feel like a creative or artistic awakening. It could also feel like falling in love for the first time. Whatever happens, it's putting you back in touch with your inner child, the part of you that never truly grew up and lost its connection with magic and wonder. This lunar eclipse is encouraging you to embrace a deeper hue of your joy. What's preventing you from enjoying life the way you should be?