Where to begin with this one? Gomez and Bieber's epic relationship reportedly began at an IHOP in Philadelphia in Dec. 2009, hours before they both performed at the Q102 Jingle Ball. Gomez denied anything romantic, telling MTV News, "We were both performing in the same place, so we went and had pancakes together. That's all it is. All innocent." But soon enough, photos were snapped of the two kissing in St. Lucia, and then they showed up together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, all but confirming their romance.

Now here's where their timeline gets complicated. They reportedly broke up in May 2012, reconciled in Dec. 2012, broke up again in Jan. 2013, reconciled again sometime later in 2013, broke up again in Nov. 2014, dated other people, reconciled again in Nov. 2017, and broke up for a final time in the spring of 2018. In June, Justin was spotted with his old flame (and future wife) Hailey Baldwin in Miami, and the saga of Jelena came to a close.

During a Jan. 2020 interview with NPR, Gomez claimed that Bieber was emotionally abusive toward her during their relationship. However, when asked whether the relationship was "one of the harder parts" of her life, Gomez said that she instead found strength through it. "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this," she said, "I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."