Selena Gomez's Relationship History Is Full Of A-Listers
Selena Gomez is back, y'all. On Jan. 10, the singer released her third studio album, Rare, and if you haven't already given it a listen, then you're missing out on some seriously empowering stuff. The cool, confident album touches on heartbreak, but it mostly focuses on resilience and self-love, which is exactly what Gomez seems focused on herself. Selena Gomez's relationship history is complicated, but at the moment, it appears as though she's riding solo, and she seems more than content with that. (Gomez has a number of rumored romances; Elite Daily reached out to reps for Gomez and all of her rumored flings and did not hear back in time for publication.)
During a Jan. 13 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez spoke about Rare and the inspiration behind her first single, "Lose You to Love Me." As she told Fallon, "I had a right to say my side to the story, and I felt like that was so liberating because it almost felt like I had let it go personally inside of me once it was out." Gomez certainly seems like she's more confident than ever, and though her dating history is tumultuous, I think her past relationships have only made her stronger.
Nick Jonas, 2008
Gomez's first public relationship was with the youngest Jo Bro, whom she reportedly dated for a few months in 2008 when they were both up-and-coming Disney stars. Gomez even appeared in Jonas' music video for "Burnin' Up," where she played his love interest. Though their relationship was brief, the two still seem to be on good terms. When asked about their relationship in 2015 by Capital FM, Gomez said that it "was like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet."
During a Jan. 2018 appearance on BBC Radio 1, Jonas was hooked up to a heart monitor, and Gomez got a chance to tease him about an awkward date they had in Central Park. "We were very private about our relationship, and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her, even though [the paparazzi] were taking pictures of us," Jonas explained to host Nick Grimshaw. "And obviously we were there together. I was like, 'It'd be better if we stood about 25 feet apart.' So it ruined her Central Park experience."
Taylor Lautner, 2009
Believe it or not, Gomez and Jacob Black — er, I mean, Taylor Lautner — briefly dated in 2009. The two reportedly met in Vancouver while she was filming Ramona and Beezus, and he was shooting Twilight: New Moon. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," Gomez recounted to Seventeen in Aug. 2009. "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting." Gomez and Lautner went on a few dates after that, but the incessant paparazzi attention finally compelled them to part ways.
It may not have worked out, but Gomez told the magazine that it was a lot of fun while it lasted. "He is so sweet," she said. "Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy."
Justin Bieber, 2010-2014 & 2017-2018
Where to begin with this one? Gomez and Bieber's epic relationship reportedly began at an IHOP in Philadelphia in Dec. 2009, hours before they both performed at the Q102 Jingle Ball. Gomez denied anything romantic, telling MTV News, "We were both performing in the same place, so we went and had pancakes together. That's all it is. All innocent." But soon enough, photos were snapped of the two kissing in St. Lucia, and then they showed up together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, all but confirming their romance.
Now here's where their timeline gets complicated. They reportedly broke up in May 2012, reconciled in Dec. 2012, broke up again in Jan. 2013, reconciled again sometime later in 2013, broke up again in Nov. 2014, dated other people, reconciled again in Nov. 2017, and broke up for a final time in the spring of 2018. In June, Justin was spotted with his old flame (and future wife) Hailey Baldwin in Miami, and the saga of Jelena came to a close.
During a Jan. 2020 interview with NPR, Gomez claimed that Bieber was emotionally abusive toward her during their relationship. However, when asked whether the relationship was "one of the harder parts" of her life, Gomez said that she instead found strength through it. "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this," she said, "I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."
Tommy Chiabra, 2014
After Gomez and Bieber split in 2014, she supposedly starting seeing the founder and chairman of Royal Yacht Supplies, Tommy Chiabra. In July of that year, Gomez celebrated her 22nd birthday with Chiabra in St. Tropez, France, where they looked rather couple-y while riding jet skis and cuddling on the deck of a yacht. However, little more was reported about the budding relationship, and the rumors eventually fizzled out.
Zedd, 2015
Rumors about a possible romance between DJ Zedd and Gomez started circulating in Jan. 2015, when they were spotted holding hands at a Golden Globes after-party. Just a few days later, Gomez posted an Instagram pic of the two of them, which she captioned, "missing la and this punk, just a little tonight." They released "I Want You to Know" together in February of that year, and in March, Gomez opened up about the maybe-relationship on Radio Disney, calling her rumored beau "this cute little German" who has "really beautiful eyes" and who's "very sweet and funny." Unfortunately, just a month later, the two reportedly split.
During a June 2015 interview with a New Zealand radio station, Gomez seemingly confirmed their relationship, saying, "I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice." However, a few months later, Zedd admitted in an interview with Billboard that their relationship wasn't exactly a picnic. "Reporters were calling my parents," he said. "People were hacking my friends' phones. I was p*ssed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into." Later, he added, "She is one of the most talked-about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."
Samuel Krost, 2016
In Nov. 2015, Gomez was spotted getting dinner with Samuel Krost, who now runs a philanthropic streetwear brand, Krost New York, and who happens to be close pals with the Hadid sisters. Soon after the maybe-date, Gomez shut down the rumors while chatting with E! News at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, saying that, while she's dating a little bit, she's "definitely single."
Rumors persisted into 2016, with more sightings and an Instagram from Krost that suggested the two had spent New Year's together in Costa Rica with friends. There weren't many reported sightings of the maybe-couple after January, but in Aug. 2016, Krost posted (and then quickly deleted) an Instagram that seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship. "Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings," he wrote. "All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel."
Charlie Puth, 2016
After Gomez and Charlie Puth collaborated on their 2016 hit "We Don't Talk Anymore," fans looked for clues suggesting something romantic, but it seemed like their relationship was just platonic — that is, until two years later. When asked about the inspiration for "We Don't Talk Anymore" during a Feb. 2018 interview with Billboard, Puth alluded to a relationship that was "very short-lived, very small, but very impactful," adding that it "really messed me up." Though he didn't name Gomez, he did say, "I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes."
Soon after, a source close to Gomez reportedly told People that the two "never dated," so the jury is still out on this one.
The Weeknd, 2017
Gomez and The Weeknd sparked relationship rumors after they were photographed dining and kissing in Santa Monica in Jan. 2017. By March, the two were Instagram official, and two months after that, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. That August, when asked by InStyle whether she was happy in her relationship, Gomez said, "I really am. It's great," later adding, "I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."
In Oct. 2017, People reported that Gomez and The Weeknd's 10-month relationship had come to an end. A source told the magazine that their busy schedules caused them to grow apart. "It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading," the source said, "but it's been hard for months." Did their breakup have anything to do with Gomez and Bieber's reported breakfast date the day before? The world may never know.
I hope Gomez finds everything she's looking for, and I'm just happy that she's creating music, taking care of herself, and living her best life, whether she's currently in a relationship or not.