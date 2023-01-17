Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers

For anyone who’s been hoping for a Selena Gomez x Chainsmokers collab, you’re in luck, because Gomez and Drew Taggart are reportedly dating. On Jan. 16, a source told Us Weekly about the rumored relationship, and it sounds like Gomez and Taggart are only getting ~closer~.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source told the outlet. They are reportedly “having a lot of fun together” and keeping their relationship “very casual and low-key.” Apparently, that involves dates where they “go bowling and to the movies.”

The insider added that Gomez is “so affectionate” with Taggart. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the source added. (I mean, she could, but why would she want to?) JSYK, Gomez and Taggart have not publicly commented on the rumors. However, an anonymous eyewitness told celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that the couple was spotted “making out at a bowling alley in the [Lower East Side.]” Another source told Deux Moi, “The Selena and famous DJ relationship is true!!”

Gomez has made a habit of keeping her dating life quiet ever since her 2017 relationship with the Weeknd ended. In August 2022, however, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez was enjoying being single. “She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys,” the insider said at the time.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taggart’s dating history is less private. Per Us Weekly, he previously dated Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs’ daughter, in what started as a “casual summer fling” in 2022. According to a source, their breakup was “totally amicable.” Apparently, Taggart and Jobs remain “friends” that are “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.” (Important side note: Jobs deleted her Instagram after the Gomez-Taggart rumors broke.)

Only a few days before reports about Gomez and Taggart surfaced, Taggart appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he opened up about hooking up with fans and having threesomes with his bandmate Alex Pall. During the podcast, he also revealed he was in a “fairly new” relationship that started over the summer and only became official in the fall — though that timeline fits his connection with Jobs more than Gomez. Maybe it was recorded pre-breakup?