Selena Gomez’s Dating History Goes Way Beyond Jelena

After quite a few public relationships, Selena Gomez has opted to keep her private life, well, private. Since her last romance with the Weeknd in 2017, Gomez hasn’t confirmed any dating rumors, and most of the speculation has died down accordingly. However, that doesn’t mean that Gomez’s relationship history is old news — far from it.

"Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 29. "She is open to dating." That doesn’t mean she’s planning on rushing anything, though. In August 2022, Gomez opened up about her philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she explained on TaTaTu’s podcast Giving Back Generation, per Us Weekly. “I want a husband and I want that kind of touch. I think my love language would have to be physical touch … and acts of service. The older I’ve gotten, the more I really appreciate that.”

Gomez continued, “I went and hung out with someone who was a bit older and it was just so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need a blanket?’ Just very sweet things,” Gomez explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.” (Though she didn’t name any names, she was spotted in Positano, Italy with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino earlier that month. He’s 35 to Gomez’s 30, BTW.)

There haven’t been any concrete updates in Gomez’s love life in some time, but now that she’s reportedly “open to dating,” it’s only a matter of time. Until then, here’s a closer look at all of Gomez’s past romances — including the always-iconic Jelena.

2008: Nick Jonas Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez's first public relationship was with the youngest Jonas Brother, whom she reportedly dated for a few months in 2008 when they were both up-and-coming Disney stars. Gomez even appeared in Jonas' music video for "Burnin' Up," where she played his love interest. Though their relationship was brief, the two still seem to be on good terms. When asked about their relationship in 2015 by Capital FM, Gomez said that it "was like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet." During a January 2018 appearance on BBC Radio 1, Jonas was hooked up to a heart monitor, and Gomez got a chance to tease him about an awkward date they had in Central Park. "We were very private about our relationship, and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her, even though [the paparazzi] were taking pictures of us," Jonas explained to host Nick Grimshaw. "And obviously we were there together. I was like, 'It'd be better if we stood about 25 feet apart.' So it ruined her Central Park experience."

2009: Taylor Lautner Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Believe it or not, Gomez and Jacob Black — er, Taylor Lautner — briefly dated in 2009. The two reportedly met in Vancouver while she was filming Ramona and Beezus, and he was shooting Twilight: New Moon. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," Gomez recounted to Seventeen in August 2009. "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting." Gomez and Lautner went on a few dates after that, but the incessant paparazzi attention finally compelled them to part ways. It may not have worked out, but Gomez told the magazine that it was a lot of fun while it lasted. "He is so sweet," she said. "Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy."

2010-2014 & 2017-2018: Justin Bieber Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Where to begin with this one? Gomez and Bieber's epic relationship reportedly began at an IHOP in Philadelphia in December 2010, hours before they both performed at the Q102 Jingle Ball. Gomez denied anything romantic, telling MTV News, "We were both performing in the same place, so we went and had pancakes together. That's all it is. All innocent." But soon enough, photos were snapped of the two kissing in St. Lucia, and then they showed up together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, all but confirming their romance. Here's where their timeline gets complicated. They reportedly broke up in May 2012, reconciled in December 2012, broke up again in January 2013, reconciled again sometime later in 2013, broke up again in November 2014, dated other people, reconciled again in November 2017, and broke up for a final time in the spring of 2018. In June 2018, Justin was spotted with his old flame (and future wife) Hailey Baldwin in Miami, and the saga of Jelena came to a close. During a January 2020 interview with NPR, Gomez claimed that Bieber was emotionally abusive toward her during their relationship. However, when asked whether the relationship was "one of the harder parts" of her life, Gomez said that she instead found strength through it. "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this," she said, "I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."

2014: Tommy Chiabra Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images After Gomez and Bieber split in 2014, she reportedly starting seeing the founder and chairman of Royal Yacht Supplies, Tommy Chiabra. In July of that year, Gomez celebrated her 22nd birthday with Chiabra in St. Tropez, France, where they looked rather couple-y while riding jet skis and cuddling on the deck of a yacht. However, little more was reported about the budding relationship, and the rumors eventually fizzled out.

2015: Zedd Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumors about a possible romance between DJ Zedd and Gomez started circulating in January 2015, when they were spotted holding hands at a Golden Globes after-party. Just a few days later, Gomez posted an Instagram pic of the two of them, which she captioned, "missing la and this punk, just a little tonight." They released "I Want You To Know" together in February of that year, and in March, Gomez opened up about the maybe-relationship on Radio Disney, calling her rumored beau "this cute little German" who has "really beautiful eyes" and who's "very sweet and funny." Unfortunately, just a month later, the two reportedly split. During a June 2015 interview with a New Zealand radio station, Gomez seemingly confirmed their romance, saying, "I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot, and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice." However, a few months later, Zedd admitted in an interview with Billboard that their relationship wasn't exactly a picnic. "Reporters were calling my parents," he said. "People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into." Later, he added, "She is one of the most talked-about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

2016: Charlie Puth Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Gomez and Charlie Puth collaborated on their 2016 hit "We Don't Talk Anymore," fans looked for clues suggesting something romantic, but it seemed like their relationship was just platonic — that is, until two years later. When asked about the inspiration for "We Don't Talk Anymore" during a February 2018 interview with Billboard, Puth alluded to a relationship that was "very short-lived, very small, but very impactful," adding that it "really messed me up." Though he didn't name Gomez, he did say, "I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes." Soon after, a source close to Gomez reportedly told People that the two "never dated," so the jury is still out on this one.

2017: The Weeknd AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images Gomez and The Weeknd sparked relationship rumors after they were photographed dining and kissing in Santa Monica in January 2017. By March, the two were Instagram official, and two months after that, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. That August, when asked by InStyle whether she was happy in her relationship, Gomez said, "I really am. It's great," later adding, "I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else." In October 2017, People reported that Gomez and The Weeknd's 10-month relationship had come to an end. A source told the magazine that their busy schedules caused them to grow apart. "It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading," the source said, "but it's been hard for months." Did their breakup have anything to do with Gomez and Bieber's reported breakfast date the day before? The world may never know.

2022: Andrea Iervolino Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In August 2022, Gomez was spotted getting cozy with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino while yachting in Positano, Italy. Later that month, however, a source denied the romance rumors. “Selena and Andrea are just friends,” the insider told Us Weekly. “She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.”