Scorpio is the perfect hybrid of the lightest light, and the darkest dark. It's no wonder the veil between both worlds practically dissolves during this time, which is one of the many reasons why the highs are so high, and the lows are lower. Scorpio season 2020 will be the worst for those with personal planets in Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, but it's not the end of the world. The sun enters Scorpio every year around the same time, so it's nothing you haven't witnessed before... at least not everything.

In addition to Scorpio's traditional ruler, Mars, currently retrograde, Mercury — planet of communication, thought process, and immediate exchanges — is also retrograde in Scorpio, which naturally intensifies the dynamic of the season. Mars is symbolic of Scorpio's lusty desires, carnal instincts, and red-hot passions, and since a planet's expression is turned inward while it retrogrades, themes revolving around sex, physicality, and assertion are bound to come up for review this season. How are you taking action toward the things you desire most? Do you approach situations with confidence? Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is also incredibly revealing when it comes to taboo topics, but it doesn't end there.

With Scorpio's modern ruler, Pluto, sitting alongside Jupiter-Saturn in structured Capricorn, this retrograde cycle will likely bring a series of unexpected twists, and turns. Hierarchies, government structures, and those in authority who have misused their power are currently under a magnifying glass, and the same goes for the collective. This fixed water sign season is revealing, transformative, and cathartic, so check which of the 12 astrological houses in your chart belong to Scorpio. This area of your life is overdue a powerful rebirth.

Here's why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius may not feel their best this season:

Aries: You're Questioning The Value Of Your Current Commitments

You got this, Aries. There's always a silver lining, so does your planetary ruler, Mars, stationing direct in your sign this season suffice? It's not every day the sun lights up your spooky eighth house of psychological experiences, death of the ego, transformation, and catharsis, but it's about that time again.

Before your ruler goes direct on Nov. 13, Mercury will station direct in this area of your chart, while sitting in opposition with electric Uranus. Shocking news, or something taboo-like, may catch you off guard. If not, Mercury's forward shift could provide insight that revolves around your joint ventures, shared resources, and intimate partnerships.

Leo: You're In Your Feels, But The Sun Will Come Out Eventually

It's OK to feel blue every now and then, Leo. Emotions are simply visitors, so let them pass through. Besides, with Scorpio's ruler, Pluto, lighting up your busy sixth house of responsibility, due diligence, and health habits, you're likely stressing your current routine, and tedious to-dos.

However, now that your shiny planetary ruler is getting cozy in your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family, and sense of stability, it's time to take a step back from the intensity and monotony. Spend some time in your sanctuary, and don't be afraid to lean on the ones you love.

Sagittarius: You're Moody, Lethargic, And Introspective

You're one season away from your birthday, Sagittarius. Did you know Scorpio governs your 12th house, aka the last house in the zodiac wheel? This area of your chart has everything to do with closure, karma, your relationship with spirit, as well as your life behind the scenes. So if you're feeling a bit anti-social, now you know why.

Mercury will station direct in this area of your chart on Nov. 3, so if you're a fan of journaling — especially if you're interested in exploring the meaning behind your dreams — pay close attention to the universal messages coming through during this time. Scorpio season is a visceral experience for you, so tune in to the divine. Your rebirth is closer than you think.