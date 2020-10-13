Even if you're skeptical about astrology, I bet there's a part of you that believes in it when Mercury is retrograde. How else do you explain the weird texts from your ex at 4 a.m. or the fact that your computer just crashed? How about the appointment you're running an hour late for or the fact that your sweater just shrunk down three sizes in the dryer? These are simply some of the awful things that can happen when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — is undergoing apparent retrograde motion. At best, it's something to laugh about. At worst? Well, at least it can teach you a meaningful lesson. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Mercury retrograde fall 2020 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — then you'll be learning a whole lot.

Beginning on Oct. 13 in Scorpio and coming to an end on Nov. 3 in Libra, this Mercury retrograde will be a more emotional experience than most and put you face to face with your shadow self. This retrograde will dive deep into the dark abyss of your psyche, dig for deeply buried truths, dust them off, and reveal the true shine and luster of your feelings.

This may be a painful experience; after all, facing the feelings you've worked so hard to repress and avoid means undoing all the emotional knots you've spent years tying. You may feel like you're being washed over by an unexpected wave. However, this retrograde can be just as beautiful as it is intense. After all, Scorpio is a zodiac sign of transformation, and sometimes you have to let go of what you've been holding onto before you can see what you're capable of becoming.

Here's what fire signs can expect from the experience:

Aries: You're Experiencing The Deep Pain Of Transformation

When you were a kid, you experienced pain in your joints when you grew taller. You may have even broken out in acne as your body adjusted to hormonal shifts. While these were not necessarily the most comfortable situations, they were proof that you were growing up and becoming the person you were always meant to be. This retrograde, you may find yourself experiencing spiritual growing pains instead of physical ones. Trust the process. You're purging all the negative energy that you don't need anymore and rising upward.

Leo: You're Finally Facing Lingering Conflicts In Your Personal Life

It's easy to avoid conflicts that have been lingering at home. You can leave the house and travel far away from the problem. While the problem may not chase you, it will always wait for your return as it remains unresolved. This retrograde, you may come face to face with the issues you've been trying to forget about and you will realize that you can't run anymore. You need to set aside time to nurture the parts of your life that need nurturing, to care for what needs caring for. Everything else can wait.

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Forgive Others And Yourself

What grudges have you been harboring? What negative feelings do you continue to experience about the same things over and over again? Forgiveness doesn't mean forgetting about what happened and putting yourself in a position where it can happen once more. It's about forgiving yourself and letting go of all the heaviness you're still harboring. Whatever happened happened and you can't change the past. So you might as well stop allowing the past to color your future. This is easier said than done. All this Mercury retrograde will do is remind you of what you need to let go of.