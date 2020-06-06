With Barchie's fated kiss, Jughead's "death," and all of the Mr. Honey twists, Season 4 of Riverdale may have ended, but it wasn't short on drama. While all of the mysteries may not have been solved, the finale episode of the shortened season left fans eager for more. And while it might be a while before viewers get to see the Core Four's prom, graduation, and whatever comes next, the Riverdale Season 5 premiere date, cast, and plot details are enough to keep viewers majorly hyped until that time comes.

Fans were rightfully devastated when Riverdale's fourth season got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the safety of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance, viewers are now anxiously looking forward to fifth season of The CW's hit drama, and from the sound of it, the new episodes will be well worth the wait.

While viewers are still unsure who is sending the ominous VHS tapes, or how the show will change after the teens snag their diplomas, there are plenty of concrete facts about what to look forward to. Let's break down all the twists, turns, and transformations Season 5 of Riverdale will have to offer:

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date

After Season 4 came to a premature end due to the coronavirus halting production, fans were hoping Season 5 would come out sometime in the fall of 2020. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait even longer to see what happens to the Core Four. As of May 2020, most of The CW's fall lineup, including Riverdale, was moved to January 2021, which means fans should expect to see the cast reunited again in the start of the new year.

Riverdale Season 5 Cast

While most of the cast is expect to return, viewers are still reeling over the news that both F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) will no longer be on the show. While originally, both Ulrich and Nichols were going to finish up their Riverdale stints in Season 4, because the final three episodes of that season were pushed to Season 5, fans can expect both Jones and Lodge to have proper send-offs. "I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know, guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season.' And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it,'" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to some of the parents peacing out, fans are wondering how, if at all, the reported breakup between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart might affect the show. Will Bughead still be endgame even if Cole and Lili aren't? If this means Barchie will happen as it's written in the comics, there are going to be some angry fans.

The CW / Netflix

Riverdale Season 5 Plot Details

In a very un-Riverdale turn of events, fans actually have a few concrete nuggets of info about what's to come in Season 5. Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the first three episodes (which were supposed to be the last three of Season 4) will cover prom and graduation.

After that, Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed a popular fan theory surrounding a time-jump. Originally, this was supposed to take place the start of Season 5, but will now likely happen after the first three episodes of the new season. While there's no word on just how far into the future the jump will be, fans are theorizing it will be five years, which will make it contemporaneous with its spinoff, Katy Keene.

There are also hints Season 5 will have storylines that feature Toni's backstory, plenty of relationship drama that was supposed to be wrapped up in Season 4, the conclusion of the creepy videotape mystery, and rumors of more overlaps with fellow Archie Comic-inspired show, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. So, there's plenty to look forward to in what's sure to be another epic season of Riverdale.