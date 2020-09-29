It looks like there's a new resident coming to Riverdale. The series known for its twists and turns is adding another notable face to its already impressive roster. In a tweet on Sept. 29, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that Erinn Westbrook will be joining Riverdale as Tabitha Tate. But who is she? That's the question on fans' minds now as they wait for Season 5 to arrive.

Fans already knew Season 5 was going to be different thanks to the seven-year time jump that will take place mid-season. After prom and graduation, viewers will see the Core Four again when they're in their mid-20s. While this leap was originally supposed to happen at the start of Season 5, it will take place a few episodes in since Season 4 ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, where does Westbrook fit into the picture? She's joining the series as the granddaughter of Pop Tate, who owns the beloved Chock’lit Shoppe.

According to Deadline, Tabitha Tate takes over Pop's diner and is looking to franchise joint. As for what that means for Pop, the jury's still out but the best guess is she comes into the picture for her grandfather's funeral, which is why the Core Four is back in Riverdale in the first place (get your tissues ready in case this theory is correct).

The CW

While there's no news on what, exactly, Tabitha will be up to in addition to running the Chock'lit Shoppe (and no actual confirmation that Pop passes away), it's clear everyone's pumped about the newest addition to the cast. Lili Reinhart tweeted her well-wishes and series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased Pop Tate's fate on his own Twitter.

Westbrook also shared the news to Instagram with a caption reading: "So very excited to finally be able to share this news. Looking forward to a fun ride! See you soon, Riverdale... 😉❤️".

While there's no news as to what actually brings Tabitha to Riverdale as of Sept. 29, it's clear Westbrook is up to the challenge of joining an already well-established series. She appeared on Glee, Awkward, and Jane the Virgin and she played Magnolia Barnard in Netflix’s Insatiable. She can also currently be seen on Fox's The Resident. Not only does she have an impressive roster of roles, but she's well versed in teen drama (and is ready for Riverdale's seasonal musical number). As for what the town will put her character through—and what her appearance means for Pop Tate—fans will just have to wait to find out.

Riverdale Season 5 is slated to premiere on The CW at the beginning of 2021.