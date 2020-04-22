Riverdale fans won't have to wait as long as they may have thought for the show's Season 4 finale. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been unclear if the teen drama's cast and crew would be able to finish filming the last few episodes of its current season. But now, one of the show's writers has confirmed the season will cut some of its planned episodes, meaning Riverdale Season 4 will end early.

The final few episodes of Riverdale Season 4 have been in limbo since production shut down in March due to concerns about possible coronavirus exposure on set. Since then, new Riverdale episodes have only been airing once every couples of weeks; even the series' annual musical episode had to be pushed back a week.

Production was halted before the final three episodes of Season 4 could be filmed, and since it doesn't look like production will be able to resume any time soon, it appears the powers-that-be have decided to simply end the season with the episodes they already have. So, although Season 4 was originally intended to be 22 episodes long, just like Seasons 2 and 3 were, Riverdale writer Ted Sullivan confirmed the season will now end with Episode 19.

Don't get too upset, though, because Sullivan went on to assure fans that the plans from the would-be Episodes 20, 21, and 22 will be incorporated into Season 5.

The now-shortened season means only two episodes are left before Season 4 is over: Episode 18, "Lynchian," will air on Wednesday, April 29, and then the season finale, "Killing Mr. Honey," will air sometime after that. The CW has not yet announced an airdate for the Season 4 finale, but Netflix recently revealed Season 4 will become available to stream in full on Thursday, May 14, which means the season has to wrap up sometime before that. Based on that info, it looks like the finale could air on Wednesday, May 6.

It's unclear what the makeshift season finale could be about, but the title suggests that the Riverdale High students may get some revenge on their strict new principal, Mr. Honey. So, enjoy the final two episodes of the season these coming weeks, and then look forward to marathoning Season 4 all over again when it hits Netflix on May 14.

