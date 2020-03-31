Coronavirus is hitting every industry hard, as social distancing and "Stay Home" edicts shutter businesses across the country. That goes for television and movies, too. Production has been shut down or delayed on many shows currently in progress. But fans of Riverdale should not worry. Though the series is on hiatus from filming, there are still finished episodes ready to go, and they'll be arriving soon. So when does Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 air? April showers will bring Riverdale drama.

Fans have been anticipating Riverdale's return with impatience, as Episode 17 will be Season 4's musical episode inspired by the Broadway show Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Fans will rejoice to know it will arrive only one week later than initially expected, on Wednesday, Apr. 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

And Riverdale isn't the only show coming back. April will see the return of several CW series, including several DC comics series. Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will also be back with brand new installments, as will the new Nancy Drew series and the season premiere of In the Dark.

The CW will space out these returns from the spring hiatus over the month, rather than bring everything back at once so fans will have new shows to look forward to every week.

As to how many episodes are left of Riverdale Season 4, the show was one of the first to shut down production after an unnamed crew member came in contact with someone with COVID-19. At the time, TVLine reported 20 of the season's planned 22 episodes were completed, which means the series has four installments ready to go upon return out of the original six.

As for the final two, no one knows how "incomplete" they are. Are there still scenes to be filmed? Or is it just post-production work that's needed? If it's the former, it could be a while before the Riverdale Season 4 finale airs. If it's the latter, fans could get to see them after another short break.

But at least for now, there are episodes heading viewer's way. Here's the full return schedule for The CW in April. (All times Eastern.)

Wednesday, Apr. 8

9 p.m. Nancy Drew

Wednesday, Apr. 15

8 p.m. Riverdale

Thursday, Apr. 16

8 p.m. Katy Keene

9 p.m. In the Dark (season premiere)

Tuesday, Apr. 21

8 p.m. The Flash

9 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Sunday, Apr. 26

8 p.m. Batwoman

9 p.m. Supergirl

