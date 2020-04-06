While a lot of Riverdale viewers make sure to keep up with the teen drama whenever The CW airs a new episode, there is also a sizable portion of the fanbase that opts to wait until an entire season has dropped on Netflix to marathon the whole thing at once. For those fans, the biggest question about every season is when it will finally be available to stream on Netflix. While the details are still not official for when Riverdale Season 4 will be on Netflix, there is definitely a solid prediction for around when it will happen.

Riverdale Season 4 is nearing its end with only a few episodes left until its big finale, and if Netflix follows the release schedule it used for the show's previous seasons, then all 22 episodes will land on the streaming service shortly after that. Specifically, Netflix has released full seasons of Riverdale exactly eight days after The CW aired the season finales for both Season 2 and Season 3. That means streaming fans will only have to wait a little over a week after Season 4 ends to start marathoning the whole thing on Netflix.

There is still a big question mark preventing fans from circling an exact release date on their calendars just yet, though. The CW has not yet revealed when the Season 4 finale will air. Past seasons have always aired their finales in mid-May, so most fans were expecting the Season 4 finale to fall on Wednesday, May 13. But because of coronavirus concerns, production for Season 4's final episodes was halted in March, and the season's musical episode was pushed back.

Because of the production shutdown and postponement of Episode 17, it really is not clear when the final five episodes of Season 4 will air on The CW — if they air this season at all. There's a chance all the remaining episodes could air on time and the season could finish up on May 20, but it definitely seems more likely there will be some more delays in getting the last few episodes out.

With no exact airdate for the Season 4 finale, it's impossible to accurately predict when the season will come to Netflix, since it cannot be added until it's aired to completion on The CW. The best case scenario might be for Season 4 to wrap up on May 20, allowing for the season being made available to stream on May 28, but Netflix users will probably have to wait until June or possibly even July for it to go to the streamer, given production delays. Another possibility, such as what happened with Grey's Anatomy, would be for the season to end early, stopping with whatever episode was the last one they were able to complete before halting production.

Considering all that's going on with the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead's latest arrival on Netflix is pretty up in the air.

