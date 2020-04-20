It looks like a huge romantic shake-up is coming on Riverdale. For the majority of The CW's teen drama, Archie has been dating Veronica and Betty has been with Jughead, but the final episodes of Season 4 seem to be teasing a secret tryst that will forever change the relationships within the Core Four. The latest bit of evidence comes from Riverdale's Season 4, Episode 18 photos of Betty and Archie, which really look like the besties will end up taking their romance to the next level after the events of this season's musical episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17, "Wicked Little Town." The past few episodes have teased Archie and Betty may have romantic feelings for one another, and that all finally came to a head during the musical episode, when the two kissed following an emotional flashback sequence during their duet. Now, the tension within the Core Four is at an all-time high heading into Episode 18, and newly released photos seem to indicate Barchie shippers will get more of the content they crave.

The next new episode, which is titled "Lynchian," will apparently show Archie serenading Betty in the secret bunker, and the two looking into each other's eyes while lying in bed together.

The bed scene was also shown in the promo clip for "Lynchian," in which Betty says, "Archie, why are we here?" and Archie responds, "I don't know, but it's nice, right?"

The rest of the new photos reveal a missing character's return and a surprising new alliance. The episode will feature Ethel Muggs for the first time this season. Ethel was last seen at the end of Season 3, when she and Jughead narrowly escaped the clutches of the Black Hood and Gargoyle King. It's unclear where she has been all season, but it seems fans are about to find out.

And finally, the "Lynchian" photos also reveal Reggie will team up with Kevin, Fangs, and Toni for some reason.

The synopsis for Episode 18 helps to clarify some of these pics:

Jughead and Charles follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin, Reggie, and Fangs take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl and Veronica's maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie and Betty contemplate their next steps.

It sounds like Reggie's deal with Kevin, Fangs, and Toni will likely be a continuation of the trio's bizarre business venture from earlier in the season, in which the group made tickling videos. As for Ethel's return, since it looks like she's packing up her locker, she may be the victim of the latest mysterious videotape.

Of course, the biggest mystery of all is what Jughead and Veronica will do when they find out about Archie and Betty. Fans will have to wait until Riverdale Season 4, Episode 18 airs on Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to find out.