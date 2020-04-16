Riverdale fans do not mess around when it comes to their ships. Bughead and Varchie stans have all been sitting pretty for quite a while now, with nothing coming between their beloved couples (well, besides Jughead's near-death experience, that is). But that's about to change. Whether fans like it or not, recent episodes have been hinting the rise of Barchie (aka Betty and Archie), and the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 18 promo takes things between these two longtime besties even further.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 follow. April 15's episode of Riverdale was a jaw-dropping one, and not just because fans got to hear Cole Sprouse's angsty singing voice on multiple occasions. Both of the show's major couples (Betty and Jughead, Veronica and Archie — no offense, Choni) got into pretty heated fights. Ronnie was upset Archie didn't fill her in about Hiram's health situation, and Betty was pissed at Jug because he wasn't taking his studies seriously.

On the same night as both couple fights, all four pals were supposed to meet up to rehearse for the school's variety show. However, only Betty and Archie showed up to perform — and that's when stuff hit the fan. After some tension-heavy singing over a flashback montage of their sweet moments together, Betty and Archie, longtime friends from childhood (and the best buds of each other's partners) shared a passionate kiss. TBH, I'm pretty sure fans are still not over the moment.

Despite both Veronica and Jughead said they were sorry to Archie and Betty, respectively, for their fights (literally hours after the Barchie kiss happened), the promo for the upcoming episode shows an apology might not be enough to keep the longtime couples together.

TV Promos on YouTube

The video is a one-scene shot showing Archie and Betty lying on their backs next to each other in a dark room, staring at the ceiling. Oh, and there are candles surrounding them, so you know something is goin' down.

"Archie, why are we here?" Betty asks, to which Archie responds: "I don't know, but it's nice, right?" The clip ends as Archie reaches for Bettys hand and their fingers intertwine.

It sure seems like things are heating up between them, but what does that mean for Bughead and Varchie? This question may be the reason for Episode 18's title, "Lynchian," which is likely a reference to filmmaker David Lynch. As the "father of modern surrealism," Lynch was known for creating movies "where there are multiple answers, and no one explanation is right or wrong," and while typically left viewers both shocked and mystified. Needless to say, shock is definitely the right word to describe feelings that come with this new secret relationship.

While some believe Barchie has been a long time coming, another theory on Reddit (written by someone who self-identifies as a Bughead stan, FWIW) suggests Betty and Archie have been hypnotized into the situation somehow. With no clear answers how everything will play out, though, viewers will have to tune in to see how it will all unfold.

Riverdale Season 4, Episode 18 will air on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.