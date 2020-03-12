It's been a fast-paced Season 4 for the gang on Riverdale. Between real deaths, fake deaths, and romance rumors, fans have come to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Core Four. Luckily, viewers can take a breather, because the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17 promo promises a few more lighthearted moments (and what appears to be a whole lot of hairspray).

Each year, the students of Riverdale High perform musical numbers from various shows. It was announced in January the annual melodic episode would be showcasing music from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Originally debuting off-Broadway in 1998, the rock musical is most famous for its Tony award-winning 2014 revival starring Neil Patrick Harris.

This rock musical is a big change from past choices, which include Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical, and because of this, it has quite a few fans anxious to see the outcome. After a quick peek at the promo, however, it's easy to see the teens of Riverdale High will do the unique musical justice (and vice versa). One of the main differences to previous seasons is that Kevin has decided to put on a variety show, rather than a linear musical play, which means everyone performs their own acts.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, Mr. Honey forbids Kevin to perform a number from Hedwig, saying it's "not appropriate for students." (The musical is centered on the concerts of genderqueer rock star Hedwig Robinson.) In solidarity, the students rally against their principal by each performing a number from the musical.

"Hedwig speaks to my entire generation," Kevin says in the promo.

TV Promos on YouTube

At the end of Episode 16, Kevin told the Core Four they're all going to be performing in the show. "Yes, even you," he told Jughead, which seems to confirm fans' theories about Cole Sprouse singing yet again. After proving Jughead's got pipes while performing a duet of "Seventeen" from Heathers with Betty (Lili Reinhart) in Season 3, it makes sense fans would be yearning to hear him sing again.

Season 4, Episode 17 of Riverdale airs on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.