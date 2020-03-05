Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa... after Riverdale's March 4 episode, I'm going to assume pretty much everyone's hands are up. Fans of the CW teen drama are more than used to the series' showrunner throwing them for loops by now, but this latest plotline has even the most tuned-in viewers saying ""WTF." Thankfully, Riverdale's Season 4, Episode 16 promo is a good sign audiences will get some answers about this Jughead mess soon.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 15 follow. After months of teasing his death in flash-forwards and weeks of showing viewers he really was murdered, Riverdale pulled the old switcheroo and revealed Jughead was, in fact, very much alive, hiding out in a bunker while most of the world (the Stonewall Prep kids, in particular) were meant to believe he was gone for good.

Look, I don't think anyone is really complaining about Jughead not actually being dead. However, the circumstances surrounding the plan to fake his death are murky at best. The biggest question here is obviously why he faked his death, and why so many people were involved in the stunt. But even beyond that, there is so much left to ponder: What actually happened that night in the woods? Why do the Core Four want the Stonies to believe Jughead died? How did Betty and Archie kissing contribute at all to this plan???

Clearly, there's still a long way to go in unraveling this season's central mystery. At least, judging from the promo for the March 11 episode, some of the web will become untangled:

TBH, this promo brings up even more questions — namely, why is Jughead revealing himself to be alive when he and his pals worked so hard to keep that secret? But, it also promises answers, with Jughead even saying, "Don't worry, because I'm going to take you through it step by step."

Jughead then goes on to introduce the "time-tested genre of a locked-room mystery," which is a real-life genre of fiction. Basically, the promo hints Jughead's faked death had to do with his Baxter Brothers novel, which many fans have suspected for weeks.

Here's hoping viewers get even more cleared up in the full episode, which airs on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.