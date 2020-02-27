Riverdale may have finally shown Jughead's cold, dead body in real time, but fans are still out here looking for reasons to believe the town's resident weirdo is still alive. Every little conversation, gesture, and look between characters is being scrutinized as evidence Juggie is alive, but what if the truth is hiding in plain sight? The Riverdale Season 4, Episode 15 promo might have teased more than it intended to.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 14, "How to Get Away with Murder," follow. The Feb. 26 episode of Riverdale finally caught fans up to many of the flash-forward moments the show has been teasing since the Season 3 finale: The remaining Core Four members burned their clothes and swore each other to secrecy, the town went on a manhunt, and Betty and F.P. Jones laid their eyes upon the corpse of Jughead. The episode also revealed Betty, in fact, did not remember what happened the night of Jughead's death, and she, Veronica, and Archie were working with Charles to make themselves innocent. However, it doesn't look like they'll succeed; take a look at the promo for the next episode, titled "To Die For," below to see what I mean:

Riverdale on YouTube

The big action in this video, of course, is the arrest of Betty, Archie, and Veronica. Barging into their classroom (which also serves as a much-needed reminder that yes, these kids do still go to school), F.P. arrests the trio "for the cold-blooded murder of Jughead Jones," and they're led off to the clink in handcuffs.

However, something about this promo indicates there's more going on than meets the eye — and it's not just because everyone mentioned in the above situation seems way too chill about what's happening: The promo opens with a brief scene from what appears to be Jughead's funeral. There's a somber pic of him, his friends are dressed in black, and fans can even see a glimpse of a casket — and that's what I'd like you to focus on, my friends. If you look closely, you'll notice the casket is not only wide-open, but it's also empty.

Could this mean Jughead is actually alive, after enlisting his friends and family to help him fake his own death? Maybe, though it doesn't explain the body that was found in the woods. There could be a simple reason his body isn't in the casket (one that doesn't involve him not actually being dead)... but this is Riverdale after all, and nothing is simple. Do with this information what you will.

Fans will have to watch Riverdale on Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to hopefully find out what's with this particular little mystery.