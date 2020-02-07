For Riverdale fans who have been looking for more Varchie in your lives, you're in luck. The Riverdale Season 4, Episode 13 promo shows things getting hot and heavy between Archie and Veronica. But it's not all good news for Riverdale's golden couple; the promo also hints at rough times ahead for Veronica.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12 follow. When audiences last saw Veronica (Camila Mendes) in the Feb. 5 episode of Riverdale, she experienced a bunch of big changes in her life. She learned Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had just been diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease that will impair his functions greatly. That sad update prompted Veronica to call a small truce with her dad, and even reclaimed the last name Lodge after she dropped it earlier on in the season because of their constant feuding. Veronica also announced her plans to attend Barnard College in New York City. So yeah, there's a whole lot for Veronica to process going into Season 4, Episode 13.

The promo shows a few steamy moments between Veronica and Archie (KJ Apa), before Archie stops and tells Veronica he's worried about her. Veronica tearily responds, "I don't know what to do. I feel completely lost."

TV Promos on YouTube

Mendes previously hinted at some sad news for the Lodge family in an interview with People magazine. She said, "There’s gonna be some news about somebody in the Lodge family that is going to be very heartbreaking and difficult, and kind of throw Veronica a curveball. There’s gonna be some news coming Veronica’s way that’s going to shake her world." So, fans presumably saw the curveball; now it looks like they're going to see her deal with her world being shaken.

Veronica isn't the only one going through a tough time. In the last episode of Riverdale, Archie dealt with his uncle Frank's (Ryan Robbins) unsavory past. It culminated in a big fight with a deadly mercenary in the bathroom of Riverdale High. And even though Archie survived that, knowing Riverdale, the worst is still yet to come.

Season 4 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.