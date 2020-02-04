Things are getting heated on Riverdale thanks to all the fighting going on between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep. But, while the two schools duke it out in this week's episode, Veronica takes a trip to a brand new city where she helps introduce a new character to the Archieverse. The Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12 promo teases the arrival of Katy Keene to the world of Archie and friends.

According to the official synopsis of Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12 "Men of Honor," "a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale)." Audiences know that Veronica had a whole life in New York City before she moved to Riverdale, and it seems like the show is bringing fans into her old life a bit more. Previously, fans met Nick St. Claire (Graham Phillips), who was a frenemy of Veronica's who wreaked havoc on Riverdale when he came to town. Unlike Nick, it looks like Katy Keene will be a much more positive presence in the Archieverse.

Not only is Katy Keene appearing in Season 4, Episode 12 of Riverdale, but she also is getting her own show. Hale will appear as Katy in Wednesday's episode of Riverdale, and then her spinoff series (aptly titled Katy Keene) premieres the next night, on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Riverdale on YouTube

The episode promo teases that while Veronica visits her old friend Katy in New York City, some big fights are shaking things up in Riverdale. Even though the title of the episode is "Men oh Honor," it looks like the boys will up to some less than honorable activities. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be challenging his Stonewall roommate Bret (Sean Depner) to a duel, which seems to take place in some kind of fighting ring in a Stonewall classroom. Meanwhile Archie (KJ Apa) gets thrown into a bathroom mirror at Riverdale High. It all looks very intense and violent, but honestly, that's par for the course on Riverdale.

Season 4 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.