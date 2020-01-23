The rivalry between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep on Riverdale is pretty heated, and it looks like it's only going to get even hotter. After an intense football game in the last episode, the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 11 promo shows the two schools duking it out once again. Only this time, Betty is facing off against Bret in a battle of the minds.

In the latest episode of Riverdale, Betty (Lili Reinhart) was determined to figure out what shady operations Stonewall Prep had going on in order to maintain their football team's winning streak. She learned that the team has a history of inflicting debilitating pain on the opposing team's players. Stonewall wound up beating Riverdale, but Betty was determined to take on Stonewall in another way: through the quiz bowl competition. She met with Principal Honey, who agreed to let Betty spearhead a quiz bowl team. But, based on the promo for the next episode, it looks like Betty's main Stonewall adversary, Bret (Sean Depner), is going to be even scarier in the quiz bowl arena. In the promo clip, he tells Jughead (Cole Sprouse), "Win at any cost, always." That exact cost is still a mystery, but based on the intense look in Bret's eyes, Betty should probably watch out.

Riverdale on YouTube

Riverdale tends to go all out, and this upcoming quiz team episode is no exception. The promo shows Betty on a quiz team alongside Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). But, it's no ordinary high school quiz team. The Riverdale vs. Stonewall match is taking place at the semifinals of a full-blown quiz show, complete with flashing lights and a charismatic host. But, this is no ordinary friendly competition, especially after the history between Berry and Bret.

Betty has been suspicious of Bret for a long time, especially after he tried to attack her and Jughead during Thanksgiving. It seems like Bret might also be involved in whatever nefarious activity happens to Jughead during spring break, since he factored heavily into the flash-forward audiences saw at the end of Season 4, Episode 10. Perhaps fans will see the beginnings of that slippery slope in next week's episode.

Season 4 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.