Riverdale is back, and it brought a whole lot of school spirit with it. In the winter premiere of the hit CW teen drama, it was spirit week and that meant that everyone was fully immersed in all their favorite school activities. Archie was playing football, Betty was digging into an investigative story for the Blue & Gold, and Cheryl was cheering everyone on with her fellow Vixens. But, she was also in for a rude awakening that made her a little less than cheery. Cheryl was introduced to Miss Appleyard, the new cheer coach in Riverdale who threatened to steal some of her power.

If there's one thing fans know about Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), it's that she likes to be in charge. So when Miss Appleyard (Emily Tennant) showed up and told Cheryl she'd be running things for the Vixens from now on, Cheryl was not pleased. Not only did Miss Appleyard pull a total Coach French from Dare Me kind of move, but she also dared insult the Vixens' usual song-and-dance routines. Sure those routines might not represent cheer in its purest form, but they're undeniably entertaining. Cheryl decided to fight to keep her Vixens the way she loves them: in the palm of her hand.

Miss Appleyard's biggest faux pas came int he form of her fashion choices. Everyone at Riverdale High knows that red is Cheryl's signature color, but the new coach dared to make her introduction in a crimson red outfit. Even worse, Miss Appleyard showed up to practice in a shirt that read "HCIC," which is a total ripoff of Cheryl's "HBIC" shirt. It was clear that Miss Appleyard was pulling all the stops to take over Cheryl's squad.

But, little did Miss Appleyard know that Cheryl always comes out on top. Even after the rest of the Vixens agreed to Miss Appleyard's new routine, Cheryl managed to lock the coach in a classroom and keep her from attending the big game. That way, Cheryl was able to once again run the Vixens the way she wanted to, song-and-dance numbers and all.

Season 4 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.