Cheryl Blossom has been through the ringer on Riverdale. Not only did she have to watch as her whole family either died or revealed themselves to be monsters, but she also survived conversion therapy, an organ-harvesting cult, and multiple serial killers. Season 4 looked like it would be Cheryl's spookiest challenge yet, but the latest episode revealed she has an enemy much closer to home than she realized. The big question now is who's gaslighting Cheryl with Julian on Riverdale, and why are they doing it? It seems clear that there are two main suspects, but their motives are anyone's guess.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 8, "In Treatment." Cheryl has been struggling with her dead siblings for the entirety of Season 4 so far. At the end of Season 3, she brought Jason's corpse home from The Farm and began talking to it, and shortly afterwards, Nana Rose informed Cheryl that she had absorbed the embryo of a potential triplet named Julian in utero and a creepy doll began popping up out of nowhere around Thistlehouse. After trying to get rid of the Julian doll various ways, Cheryl finally just gave up and accepted the haunting... until she found out the truth about what was really going on.

In the Dec. 4 episode, Cheryl opened up about what was going on at her haunted mansion to the guidance counselor Mrs. Burble (she had missed almost a full month of school, after all). Surprisingly, even Cheryl realized how ridiculous her ghost story sounded, and even admitted that she was worried she had gone mad. Mrs. Burble was able to talk some sense into her, though. She flatly explained that ghosts are not real, and instead posited that someone may be moving the Julian doll around to make her believe it is haunted. She went on to suggest that Cheryl take a genetic test to find out if Nana Rose's story about Cheryl absorbing Julian in utero was true.

The testing confirmed Mrs. Burble's suspicions: Cheryl had not actually absorbed Julian in the womb. The results convinced Cheryl that the doll was not actually haunted, and she immediately declared she would find and destroy whoever was moving the doll to trick her. Luckily for Cheryl, that list of suspects is incredibly short.

Aside from the Blossom cousins who only briefly came and went, there have only been two people besides Cheryl in Thistlehouse during this whole Julian haunting: Nana Rose and Toni Topaz. Of these two, Nana Rose seems like the obvious suspect, given that she was the one to wrongly state that Cheryl absorbed Julian in the first place. Plus, Cheryl and Toni have noted how Nana Rose is wont to wander around the house at night earlier this season, and her dementia could explain why she may be moving the doll around without telling Cheryl the truth.

The more shocking reveal, though, would be if Toni was the one behind the Julian scheme. Of course, Cheryl and Toni are going as strong as ever, but Toni has clearly been worried about how much time Cheryl has been spending at home this season. Maybe she thought that inventing a possessed doll would scare Cheryl out of the house and back to school.

Honestly, the Nana Rose option seems much more likely at this point, although you never know where Riverdale is going to go with these stories. Cheryl will get to the bottom of it soon enough, though, so keep tuning into Riverdale on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens.