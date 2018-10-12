Pippa Middleton's Outfit For Princess Eugenie's Wedding Featured Her Baby Bump & Some Major Hat Goals

You guys, I seriously can't get over how stunning Princess Eugenie looks on her wedding day. The breathtaking gown, the perfect hair and makeup — we were expecting her to slay, and she absolutely did. All eyes were on Eugenie, but I have to admit that my eyes were also on some of her well-dressed attendees, and I have to give credit where credit is due: Pippa Middleton's outfit for Princess Eugenie's wedding is well worth noting. Considering Eugenie's emerald-encrusted tiara set the color palette for the day, Pippa's look was particularly on theme, as she embraced the shade as well.

Everyone knows that the royal bride-to-be has a strict set of royal rules to follow in regards to her wedding dress, but for Princess Eugenie's wedding, the guests also had a dress code to adhere to. Men were required to wear mourning suits, and women were asked to wear day dresses and hats, which is fairly standard for a royal affair. With photographers everywhere, the royals and their guests tend to dress to the nines on these occasions, so even though my main focus was on the wedding gown, I made mental notes on stylish guests as well, and have to give Pippa Middleton a shout out as one of my favorites of the day. After announcing her pregnancy over the summer, I couldn't wait to see what her baby-bump-centered lewk would be, and she really delivered.

Escorted by her husband, James Matthews, Middleton showed up in the prettiest maternity look I've ever seen, complete with a matching hat and earrings:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton's dress featured long sleeves, a high neck, and a midi length, and she accessorized with Pippa Small jewelry, black stilettos, and a rectangular black clutch. According to Footwear News, the dress is by Emilia Wickstead, straight from the brand's resort 2018 collection.

Can you imagine looking this good at nine months pregnant? Can you imagine wearing high heels at nine months pregnant? Pippa, you are already Supermom in my eyes.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The a-line skirt of Middleton's dress didn't draw too much attention to her baby bump, but TBH, I was too busy looking at her hat to notice, anyway. It's one of the best I've seen on any of the wedding attendees so far:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you don't remember, many felt that Middleton stole the show at her sister Kate's 2011 royal wedding to Prince William. Her stunning bridesmaid dress fit her like a glove, and when it came time to carry her sister’s almost-nine-foot train, people were quick to praise her curves.

Here’s Middleton at her sister’s royal wedding, serving looks in her Alexander McQueen bridesmaid gown:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2014, Middleton even referenced all the hype with a joke, saying, “As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, Middleton looked fab yet again, wearing London-based designer The Fold and accessorizing with a matching pink fascinator. As it turns out, her wedding guest attire looked as fab as her bridesmaid garb, even though some did say it slightly resembled an Arizona Iced Green Tea can. Haters gonna hate!

Middleton's look was the Hepburn Dress, a silky mint number with floral patterns and pink pleats:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What about her own wedding day look, you ask? When Middleton wed James Matthews in 2017, she looked radiant in a lace dress by Giles Deacon featuring short sleeves and a high neck:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Based on her history, Middleton is a master at dressing for weddings, whether she's part of the ceremony or attending as a guest. Even now, at nine months pregnant, she's still serving us looks and rocking the highest of heels. I'm sure Princess Eugenie appreciated her friend getting all dolled up to witness her special day!