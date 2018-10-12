The world's most famous bridesmaid could give birth to her first child any day now, but Pippa Middleton didn't let her pregnancy stop her from attending another royal wedding on Oct. 12. Capturing her arrival at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel alongside her brother James Middleton and husband James Matthews, these photos of Pippa Middleton at Princess Eugenie's wedding are adorable.

Before Princess Eugenie of York married longtime love Jack Brooksbank, it was unknown whether Pippa would attend the couple's wedding. Although she's not a blood relative of Eugenie, the two are friends, and Eugenie and Jack even attended the May 2017 wedding of Pippa and former racing driver James Matthews. Besides having Pippa's sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in common, Pippa and Eugenie both included Prince George and Princess Charlotte in their bridal parties. Although she had the time to dote on her nephew and niece at her own wedding, Pippa probably had more pressing things on her mind on Eugenie's big day. The 35-year-old is nine months pregnant, and her baby bump was on full display when she arrived at the chapel before the ceremony began.

More to come...