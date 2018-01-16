North West's Reaction To Kim Kardashian's Third Baby Is Nothing But Love

How's everyone doing? Everybody hanging in there now that Kardashian baby number three is here? Don't forget to hydrate, please! The good word spread on Jan. 16 that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third baby has arrived and the world has been rejoicing ever since. Kim Kardashian announced the news on her app, and it feels like a national holiday. Ya know what? Everyone just go ahead and take off work for the rest of the day! Baby Kardashian says it's OK. Folks have been wondering what big sis North West's reaction to her little sister has been, and from Kardashian's statement, it seems like their meeting went well.

Kardashian's statement read, "January 15, 2018, 12:47 a.m. 7 lbs 6 oz. Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West."

Ah. Sister love.

After two difficult pregnancies with North and her brother Saint, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made the decision to have their third child via surrogate. The public was closely following the family's journey as much as they could, though the couple understandably kept the surrogate's identity and information extremely private.

For Kardashian, she wanted to make sure North and Saint felt prepared for their little sister's arrival. Because her belly wasn't growing, Kardashian expressed it was difficult to explain that something big was coming. She told Ellen DeGeneres on her show,

I don't know if my son gets it yet, especially because I don't have the belly. It is a different experience. So I said to my sisters, would I be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork, and drop the baby off at the front door and like, have to explain that?

DeGeneres quickly nixed the idea, saying "don't do that."

For North, it seemed to become a little more real when Kardashian threw herself an epic baby shower. Kardashian explained,

My daughter [North West] thinks she's really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend. I thought, 'I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something's coming and for her to really understand it.' People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, Baby Sister's not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I'll play with them and just make sure they're OK for Baby Sister.'

The baby shower was themed "Tea for Three" and included tea, obviously, as well as turning Kardashian's home into a wild cherry-blossom orchard. Something tells me that now that an infant's in the house, things may not be quite as serene as they were that day.

Not to mention, we have loads, and loads, and loads, of reasons to believe more babies are on the way.

Sister Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant and is reportedly expecting her bundle of joy around April 2018. Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant, but she has not confirmed the news.

A source told People that all of the sisters are in mega-planning mode. They said,

Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process. All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well.

No telling how North will react to more cousins, but based on her seriously adorable relationship with cousin Penelope, we imagine it will all just be fine. P and Northie are the kind of friends we all strive to be, and the idea of a Kardashian Kids spinoff (MY idea first, for the record) would be so much fun.

For now, Kardashian is just happy her baby girl arrived and is healthy, and so are we.

