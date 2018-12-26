If, like me, you're a little bitter that you weren't invited to the extravaganza that was the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party on Monday night, Dec. 24, (I'm not happy, Kim) don't be too upset, because at least you can celebrate Christmas with Kim K by taking advantage of the KKW Beauty 2018 After-Christmas Sale. Yes, even after days of family festivities, Kim is still blessing us. What did we do to deserve her?

From Wednesday, Dec. 26 until Sunday, Dec. 30, you can shop up with deals up to 60 percent off of your favorite KKW Beauty products online and in-store at the KKW Beauty & KKW Fragrance Pop-Up Shop in Costa Mesa, California. The sale includes discounts like 20 percent off products in the Flashing Lights collection, 30 percent off of the KKW x Mario collection, 40 percent off of Concealer Brush I & II, 50 percent off of Deep/Dark Creme Contour & Highlight Kits (the other shades are already sold out), and 60 percent off of the KKW Beauty x Agrenis Creme Color Sticks. The sale prices are already marked on the brand's website, so there won't be any surprises at checkout or codes to keep track of.

The best part? Just like in the KKW Beauty Cyber Monday sale, when shopping online, you can pay for your purchase in installments using the Afterpay option on the brand's site.

In case you aren't yet familiar with the KKW Beauty products that you can take advantage of from now until Dec. 30, allow me to give you a brief breakdown of some of the sale items.

Flashing Lights

All seven shades of the KKW Beauty Flashing Lights Loose Powders are on sale for about $14 during the After Christmas sale. The powders can be applied over your cheekbones and high points of your face and body. Just use a damp brush if you're after a super intense highlight, or apply using your fingers for a subtler glow.

KKW x Mario Eyeshadow Palette

Earlier this year, Kim K joined forces with her OG makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, to create the KKW x Mario collection, and in my eyes, the star player of the collection is the 10-pan eyeshadow palette. The versatile palette contains shades with both matte and metallic finishes, like "2008," a metallic silver; "Decade," a matte peachy cream; and "Libra," a metallic cobalt blue.

Concealer Brush II

Both of the KKW Beauty concealer brushes are on sale for about $11 during the KKW Beauty After-Christmas sale. The Concealer II, shown above, is dual-sided, with a blending brush on one side and a sponge applicator on the other.

Creme Contour & Highlight Kits

During the post-holiday sale, you can receive 50 percent off of the "Deep" and "Dark" Creme Contour & Highlight Kits. Each kit contains two dual-sided cream-formula sticks: one for contouring and sculpting the face and one for highlighting the face. The kit also contains the Concealer II Brush, which is used to easily blend the creamy formulas into the skin.

KKW Beauty x Argenis Creme Color Sticks

These creamy, blendable eyeshadow sticks can be used to line the eyes, as an all-over eyeshadow, or to smoke out the eye. They are incredibly easy to apply, glide on smoothly, and stay in place all day long.