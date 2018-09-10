Decorating my apartment was one of the most exciting moments of my life, which is why I'm going to reveal how you should decorate your apartment, according to your zodiac sign. Imagine, I'm a Cancer, so my home, is my safe place and eternal sanctuary; therefore, the color, aesthetic, and overall vibe really need to be up to par. It really doesn't help that I'm the most indecisive person on the planet, either. Although, I guess I could blame my Venus in Gemini for that fickle quality, but then again, that's also why I'm so eclectic and changeable.

Which reminds me, you'll want to check your Venus sign when reading the below, stargazers. Granted, Venus governs are relationships and the way we love; however, it is also the planet of luxury, pleasure, and beauty, so you'll definitely want to take your Venusian traits into consideration, OK? Plus, it doesn't hurt to check your moon sign, too, as it is a symbol of our comfort, and the way we nurture ourselves. So, with that being said, don't make any interior decorating decisions until you've checked your sun, moon and Venus sign first. Trust me, you'll want to be totally sure.

Here's how each of the zodiac signs should decorate their living space:

Aries: Bold, Daring, And Spacious

Aries is full of energy, so this fire sign prefers his or her surroundings to be fun, bright, and spacious. In fact, the more bold, the better; however, don't get too complicated. Aries is impatient and prefers to keep things simple.

Color Choices: shades of red, orange

Key Elements: leather, fire place, metallic hardware, trophies

Stay Away From: cluttered areas, depressing color hues

Taurus: Gorgeous, Rich, And Lavish AF

Taurus is ruled by elegant Venus, planet of love and beauty, so if there's anyone in the zodiac who lives for a lavishly-gorgeous home, it's Taurus. This earth sign lives for beauty, and material things, which is why they have no shame investing in the best of the best. It's quality over quantity for Taurus.

Color Choices: earth tones, hints of gold, royal green

Key Elements: plants, instruments, artwork, statement pieces

Stay Away From: an uncomfortable furniture, small kitchens

Gemini: Bright, Eclectic, And Busy

Gemini is fickle, childlike, and fast-paced. This air sign is always exploring new ways of living, so the majority of them rearrange their house at least a couple of times a year. Gemini gets bored easily, too, so variety is key.

Color Choices: hot pink, bright yellow, lime green

Key Elements: technology gadgets, a land line, patterns

Stay Away From: empty spaces, serious color tones, boring art

Cancer: Cozy, Familiar, And Sentimental

Cancer is ruled by the moon, so this water sign is highly sensitive, and incredibly moody. Home is where the heart is, and well, the heart wants what it wants, right? There's nothing a Cancer loves more than a cozy night in with their loved ones. They are the homebodies of the zodiac.

Color Choices: cream, pastels, shades of blue, silver

Key Elements: memorabilia, family photos, fluffy pets

Stay Away From: empty fridge, unfamiliar neighborhood

Leo: Gaudy And Larger-Than-Life

Leo is the star of the zodiac, and there home needs to stand out just as much, if not more. This fire sign wants lavish, gaudy, and over-the-top. Similar to their sister sign Aries, Leo likes to put his or her accomplishments on display.

Color Choices: gold, shades of orange, royal purple

Key Elements: expensive art, animal print, large dining room table

Stay Away From: anything mediocre, negative energy in your home

Virgo: Earthy, Tidy, And Organized

As you know, Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac. This earth sign prefers the process over the final outcome, and it's the same with their living space. Meaning, Virgo is never done decorating, but even then, they manage to keep it spotless, and perfectly organized.

Color Choices: earth tones, minimalistic

Key Elements: book, artwork collections, cleaning supplies, planets

Stay Away From: clutter, dirt, bold furniture

Libra: Elegant, Lovely, And Totally Charming

Libra is a child of Venus, planet of love and beauty, so you can already imagine the aesthetics. Beauty makes Libra happy, and their home needs surrounded by all things gorg.

Color Choices: pink, gold, pastels

Key Elements: big closet, flowers, a guest room, mirrors, ornaments

Stay Away From: hand me downs, anything cheap, small closet

Scorpio: Powerful, Mysterious, And Sexy

One thing's for sure: Scorpio needs his or her alone time. This water sign is intensely private, moody, and a goth at heart. They are natural homebodies like their sister sign Cancer. Scorpio needs a place where they can hide from the rest of the world, and ultimately recharge their batteries. They may or may not dabble into the dark arts every now and then, too.

Color Choices: black, burgundy, dark blues, shades of red

Key Elements: mystical trinkets, a comfy couch, mirrors on the ceiling

Stay Away From: expensive items, lots of windows

Sagittarius: Spacious, Colorful, And Exotic

Let's face it: Sagittarius is rarely ever home, but when the are, it's always wild. Whether they're inviting friends over to play board games, or simply working on a messy project that takes up their entire living space, this fire sign prefers to stay busy. Sagittarius is the gypsy of the zodiac, so their house needs a killer backyard, or at least a balcony for fresh air.

Color Choices: purple, red, blue

Key Elements: lots of windows, spacious living room, exotic souvenirs, lots of books, outdoor spaces

Stay Away From: tight areas, no color, no windows

Capricorn: Classic, Serious, And Traditional

There's nothing a Capricorn loves more than keeping the tradition. Everything from antiques, to vintage hand-me-downs is everything to those born under the sign of the goat. In terms of their living space, this earth sign is down to earth and practical.

Color Choices: Forest green, beige, dark burgundy

Key Elements: wood, vintage clocks, office space, record player, antique ornaments

Stay Away From: bold colors, flamboyant furniture

Aquarius: Modern Contemporary And Futuristic

Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, and their living space is just as eccentric. This air sign is a true nonconformist; therefore, it absolutely loathes anything traditional. Don't expect Aquarius to fall in line, as they much rather stand out in the crowd.

Color Choices: silver, metallic, purple, bright shades of green

Key Elements: modern furniture, all things minimalistic, a telescope, technology gadgets,

Stay Away From: tradition, shades of red, cluttered spaces

Pisces: Dreamy, Otherworldly, And Serene

Pisces is the day dreamer of the zodiac. This water sign loves nothing more than to retreat from the rest of the world, and get lost in their fantasies. Pisces is artistic and ethereal, and their living space is swimming in magic.