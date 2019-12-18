Sharing a living space with your partner can take your relationship in an exciting new direction. Once you've completed all the stressful to-dos like securing a place and moving your stuff, making your new apartment feel like home is the next step. But before you start decorating, take a moment to acknowledge the significance of this next chapter. "[By moving in together], you are signaling to your partner that you love and care for them and that you think you have a future together," licensed clinical psychotherapist Dr. LeslieBeth Wish previously told Elite Daily. "In a best-case scenario — you're getting closer as a couple, and realize this is the best choice of mate for your future."

Once you've taken a moment to bask in the bliss of all of the wonderful things moving in with a partner signifies, it's time to pop the Champagne and start brainstorming ways to turn your partner's embarrassing baby photos into some epic wall art. Since you and your SO will be spending a significant amount of time in this new space, it should be welcoming, comfortable, and reflect both of your personalities. Fortunately, transforming your apartment into the perfect refuge can be a satisfying process, and the pay-off of coming home to a cozy sanctuary is so worth it.

1. Decorate Together. Decorating together is a great way to practice compromising on things you don't agree on. And if you're on a tight budget, don't feel like you have to buy everything brand new. Bookshelves, desks, dressers, and bedframes can all be bought second hand.

2. Hang Photos Of Family And Friends. Once you've decided on how to decorate the space, adding a personal touch is key. Hanging photos of family and friends can instantly make an apartment feel homier.

3. Display Mementos From Your Childhood. Some people associate feelings of comfort and safety with objects from their childhood. This doesn't mean you need an entire display case devoted to your Beanie Babies collection, but a framed sports jersey or a few of your favorite stuffed animals can add a nostalgic flair to your living space.

4. Find Your Favorite Scents. Don't underestimate the role scents can play in giving your new home character. Incense, scented candles, and fragrance diffusers are all great ways to experiment with different smells. If you have multiple rooms, it can also be fun to play with having different scents in each room. Spicey and invigorating scents are perfect for an at-home office, while something more mellow and relaxing is ideal for a living room.

5. Buy Some Plants. Shutterstock Incorporating a few houseplants into your feng shui is always a good idea. Even if you don't have a green thumb, there are plenty of low-maintained plants that will breathe life into a dreary kitchen, or spruce up an empty corner of the hallway.

6. Have A Housewarming Party. After you and your partner have settled in, hosting a housewarming party is next on the agenda. Beyond filling your space with practical things, making memories in a new living space is the perfect way to ramp up the good vibes.