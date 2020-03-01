The trend of Instagram AR predictor filters seemed to happen overnight, with many fandom ones going viral. While there are so many of the Instagram Story filters now, the most popular ones match you with characters from your fave shows and movies. Here are the nine best Instagram Story AR filters that feature your faves, so get 'Gramming.

While it's somewhat hard to say exactly where the trend originated, it seems as though the first popularized Instagram Story AR filter came from @arnopartissimo with the Disney character filter. This was the first one to show up all over the internet, and after it went viral, users starting making their own in the following weeks.

If you haven't gotten in on the trend yet, the AR predictor filters are really simple to use. After you locate the filter — either by clicking on the title in your friend's Story, receiving the filter in a DM from a friend, or getting it directly from the creator's IG — you just need to take a selfie video with the Instagram Story camera. You'll see the AR spinner above your head, which activates as soon as you start recording. It'll flip through the options above your head and land on a character match. These filters are all random, so if you don't like your results the first time, you can record again until you get the choice you want.

These are the best character filters you can use, and here's to hoping IG filter creators will give us even more to love in the future.

1. The Disney Character Filter

"Which Disney" from @arnopartissimo features characters like Cinderella, Mulan, Ariel, Aladdin, Timon, and Ursula. There are so many characters you can get from your favorite classic Disney animated flicks with the Disney character filter, you'll want to try it out ASAP.

2. The 'Friends' Filter

The "Which Friends" character filter is one of my personal faves, thanks to filter creator @natali.zmi. Get matched up with Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Joey Tribani, Gunther, or even the Turkey. It's truly a work of art for any Friends fan.

3. The 'Avengers' Filter

The "Which Marvel Are Y?" filter created by @nofar.shoshan matches you with your fave Avenger. Mark Ruffalo put it on the map when he posted his result. Will you be The Hulk, Spiderman, Groot, Deadpool, Gamora, Captain America, or Iron Man?

4. 'The Good Place' Filter

The Good Place Instagram filter was created by the official The Good Place IG account: @nbcthegoodplace. Any Good Place fan will love the filter, which matches you up with characters like Janet, Michael, Shawn, Jason, Cindy, or Eleanor.

5. 'The Office' Filter

The Office filter, created by @anton.alpen, is the perfect AR preditor filter for fans of the beloved cult show. Get matched up with characters like Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert, Dwight Schrute, Michael Scott, or Angela Martin.

6. The 'Star Wars' Filter

If you're a big stan of Baby Yoda, you'll want to use the "Which Star Wars" filter, created by @at.augmented. The Star Wars filter features your fave characters like Baby Yoda, (adult) Yoda, Han Solo, Jabba the Hutt, R2-D2, and C-3PO.

7. 'Game of Thrones' Filters

There are a couple Game of Thrones character filters. The first, created by @judy.gab, features the GOT Iron Throne with chibi-style characters, while the second is from creator @at.augmented with animated character drawings. Both are a lot of fun, and they'll match you up with fan faves like Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, or Drogon.

8. The 'Parks And Rec' Filter

If you're missing Parks and Recreation just as much as The Office, you'll want to try out the Parks and Rec filter from @anton.alpen. Match up with characters like Leslie Knope, April Ludgate, and Ann Perkins.

9. The 'Harry Potter' Filters

One of the Harry Potter filters — "Harry Potter" created by @juliaroga — matches you with characters from HP, like Dobby, Hermoine, Hagrid, Luna Lovegood, and Harry Potter. If you also want to see which Hogwarts House you're in, try the "Which Wizard House?" filter by @arnopartissimo to get Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin.